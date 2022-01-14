Everything we know about Thomas Rhett's new album, 'Where We Started'

Get ready #HomeTeam, Thomas Rhett has revealed details surrounding his sixth studio album and the countdown has officially begun!

Thomas took to social media to share some key details surrounding the project he’s titled, Where We Started , which is the follow up to Country Again: Side A , which he released in April 2021.

Where We Started will be available April 1 and features 15-songs including his current single, “Slow Down Summer” along with 13 other songs co-written by Rhett.

In addition to some highly-anticipated fresh solo tracks, Rhett is also joined by some musical guests including Katy Perry , Riley Green , Russell Dickerson and Florida Georgia Line ’s Tyler Hubbard .

Along with the details surround the new project, Rhett released two brand new songs, "Angels" and "Church Boots,” both available now.

Where We Started Track List:

1. “The Hill” (Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband)

2. “Church Boots” (Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith)

3. “Bass Pro Hat” (Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Joshua Miller, Josh Thompson)

4. “Anything Cold” (Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Thompson)

5. “Angels” (Rhett, Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Thompson)

6. “Half of Me” Feat. Riley Green (Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundt, Thompson)

7. “Bring the Bar” (Rhett, Akins, Frasure, Gorley, Parker Welling)

8. “Paradise” (Rhett, Dragstrem, Smith, Thompson)

9. “Death Row” Feat. Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson (Rhett, Zach Crowell, Gorley)

10. “Mama’s Front Door” (Rhett, Dragstrem, Gorley, Chase McGill)

11. “Slow Down Summer” (Rhett, Akins, Sean Douglas, Frasure, Gorley)

12. “Simple As a Song” (Rhett, Luke Laird, Thompson)

13. “Us Someday” (Rhett, Akins, Frasure, Amy Wadge)

14. “Somebody Like Me” (Rhett, Akins, Dragstrem, Thompson)

15. “Where We Started” With Katy Perry (Rhett, Jon Bellion, Frasure, Gorley)

