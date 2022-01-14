ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Press Release: Ahead of MLK Day, Norton Calls on Congress to Pass Voting Rights Legislation and D.C. Statehood

WASHINGTON, D.C. –– Ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) called on the Senate to pass voting rights legislation and her District of Columbia statehood bill, which passed the House for the...

The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Reiterates Pledge to Defeat the More than 20 Bills and Amendments Filed to Overturn Local D.C. Policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today listed the more than 20 Republican attempts to overturn District of Columbia laws and policies so far this Congress and reiterated her pledge to continue defeating these attacks. “Six Republicans from far-away states have filed legislation to block D.C.’s common-sense...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Thanks Schumer for Setting Up Floor Votes on Local D.C. Court Nominees to Address Vacancy Crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) thanked Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) for filing cloture today on seven local District of Columbia court nominees, setting up confirmation votes for when the Senate returns from recess. The local D.C. courts are facing an unprecedented vacancy crisis, which is harming public safety and access to justice, because Republicans have prevented the Senate from confirming any local D.C. court nominees this Congress. Historically, local D.C. court nominees generally have been confirmed by voice vote.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to File Legislation on Backup Drinking Water Sources for D.C. and Flooding in Federal Triangle

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today announced that she will file legislation that directs the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to conduct studies on alternative sources of drinking water for the District of Columbia and on flood mitigation in the Federal Triangle area of D.C. Norton will file this legislation in the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure as part of the committee’s development of the forthcoming Water Resources Development Act of 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Introduce Pay Equity Bill Requiring Employers to Provide Salary Range for Jobs in Advertisements and Interviews and to Existing Employees

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), the first woman to chair the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, today announced that she will introduce a bill to require employers to provide the salary range for jobs in advertisements and interviews and to existing employees. Several states have enacted laws relating to salary range disclosure.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Increased Compensation for DCPS Daily Substitute Teachers

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Public Schools. DCPS Daily Substitute Teachers Will Now Earn $136.00/day ($17.00/hour) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Public Schools (DCPS) Chancellor Lewis Ferebee announced that daily substitute teachers, those serving less than 30 days in a school year, will receive an increase of compensation. Daily rates for substitute teachers will increase from $121.50/day ($15.20/hour) to $136.00/day ($17.00/hour). The new compensation rate will also be in place for the 2022-2023 School Year.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Health Launch COVID Centers

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Bowser and DC Health announced the opening of four new COVID Centers with four additional locations opening Monday, January 24. The COVID Centers represent the District’s long-term commitment to expanding access to COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters, and testing opportunities by providing fixed locations with longer hours.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Norton Vows to Defeat Gaetz Bill Blocking D.C. Vaccine Mandate

Gaetz is 5th member to try to block D.C. vaccine policy this Congress. WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today that she will defeat a bill introduced yesterday by Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) that would nullify the District of Columbia’s order that requires individuals to present documentation of COVID-19 vaccination to enter restaurants, bars and many other facilities, which takes effect on January 15, 2022. Gaetz is the fifth member of Congress to try to block a D.C. vaccine policy this Congress.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Teacher-advocates: DC schools need supports, not STARs

On Wednesday, the DC State Board of Education (SBOE) will vote on recommendations to modify the STAR Rating framework that is currently used for school accountability. Among the recommendations are welcome proposals to eliminate the summative rating in favor of a dashboard that assesses schools on factors like school climate; student growth and proficiency; access to well-rounded education; teachers’ experience, retention and diversity; and more.
EDUCATION
Martin Luther King
Person
Eleanor Holmes Norton
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill Allowing D.C. to Transmit Legislation to Congress Electronically

WASHINGTON –Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) today introduced a bill to amend the District of Columbia Home Rule Act (HRA) to permit the Chairman of the Council of the District of Columbia to transmit legislation to Congress in the form of the Chairman’s choosing, including electronic form. This bill seeks to modernize the method D.C. legislation is transmitted to Congress for the congressional review period.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton to Hold Community Meeting with Residents on the Supreme Court’s Expanded Security Perimeter

WASHINGTON, D.C. ––Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) announced that she will hold a virtual community meeting tomorrow, Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. on the Supreme Court’s new retractable vehicle barrier on a residential street, the 200 block of A Street NE. This meeting will be an opportunity for residents to share their concerns about the barrier and to find a solution that works for residents and the court. The court believes it has the legal authority to put the barrier on the street.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Concludes “Voices from Across My Office” Blog Series, Highlighting OAG’s Broad Array of Work Serving District Residents

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today released the final post in the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) “Voices from Across My Office” blog series, concluding OAG’s eleven-part series highlighting the broad array of work OAG does to advocate for District residents.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Sends Letter to USPS After Learning of Recent Layoffs Amid Widespread Complaints of Delayed and Undelivered Mail

WASHINGTON, D.C. ––Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) sent a letter today to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy expressing concern about recent United States Postal Service layoffs, particularly with increased reports of delayed and undelivered mail in the District of Columbia and across the country. “These layoffs are imprudent, particularly...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Declares a Limited Public Health Emergency Until January 26, 2022

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser issued Mayor’s Order 2022-008, declaring a limited COVID-19 public health emergency until January 26, 2022. The limited public health emergency, effective immediately, will allow DC Health to modify procedures, deadlines, and standards authorized during the declared emergency. By declaring a public health emergency, the District and healthcare partners can continue to respond expeditiously and safely to COVID-19 and its ongoing and changing impacts.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Additional COVID-19 Testing Supports for DC Students and School Staff

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the DC Office of the State Superintendent of Education. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and State Superintendent Dr. Christina Grant announced that the District will provide several additional testing resources for students and staff at DC Public Schools (DCPS) and public charter school students.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine’s Statement on Human Trafficking Prevention Month

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today issued the following statement for Human Trafficking Prevention Month:. “Human trafficking is a form of slavery. In the District of Columbia, human trafficking includes the sex trafficking of children and abuse of workers,” said AG Racine. “Most of these crimes occur in the shadows, hidden from the public. Hundreds of thousands of people are trafficked throughout the United States each year—and tragically, the District is not immune. The Office of the Attorney General works tirelessly alongside committed partners—including individuals and not for profit organizations—to combat these horrific crimes against our children and those seeking to provide for their families. To stop human trafficking, we must increase awareness and train residents to understand the signs of illegal trafficking so they can report these crimes to authorities. We must also ensure that victims of human trafficking receive the support and resources they need to heal from the harm caused to them. We’re proud to announce a new partnership with Cardozo Education Campus to support more community education to help eradicate these crimes.”
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Vows to Defeat Cruz Bill Blocking D.C. Student Vaccine Mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) said today that she would defeat the effort by Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) to block a bill recently passed by the Council of the District of Columbia that requires students to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Cruz, who yesterday announced his intention to introduce a bill to block the mandate, is the fourth member of Congress to try to block a D.C. vaccine policy this Congress.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointment

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced an appointment in her Administration. Tom Faust, Acting Director – Department of Corrections (DOC) Tom Faust returns to District government as an accomplished public safety and business executive with over 35 years of executive management experience in the field of criminal justice and organizational leadership. Director Faust recently served as Chief of Staff for the Los Angeles County Probation Department, the largest probation department in the United States, where he oversaw all administrative support areas of the Department which encompasses both adult and juvenile probation services with a budget of over $800 million and 5,000 employees. Director Faust served as the DC DOC Director from 2011 to 2016, during which he served as an innovative leader in instituting system-wide protocols to enhance security, implement effective population management and program services, and promote fiscal stability. Director Faust led system-wide assessments to drive implementation of effective inmate education and jobs programs, community corrections, re-entry and other services. Director Faust has extensive experience in building partnerships through effectively collaborating with a wide variety of community-based organizations, constituent groups, and local and federal partner agencies. He also successfully led the detention facility’s national accreditation by the American Correctional Association and federal PREA certification.
WASHINGTON, DC
Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

