KDHE: 19,400 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, more than 1,100 Kansans hospitalized

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to track a significant climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past two days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 19,414 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Wednesday, 77 samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 18 are the delta variant.

The KDHE reports 21 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It also said that there had been 122 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. Of the 99 Kansas hospitals that reported to the KDHE today, there are 1,109 COVID-19 patients admitted. Of those, 224 are in intensive care units.

More Kansans are getting vaccinated against the virus. In the past two days, health officials administered almost 22,000 doses:

6,172 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine

4,649 got a second dose

11,100 got a third dose

The KDHE said that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 64.38% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.46% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE updates its COVID-19 website and its vaccination website each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays. The state is observing the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so there will not be an update Monday.

County Confirmed Allen 3,040 Anderson 1,710 Atchison 3,473 Barber 794 Barton 5,164 Bourbon 3,552 Brown 2,282 Butler 15,492 Chase 548 Chautauqua 701 Cherokee 4,690 Cheyenne 575 Clark 431 Clay 1,620 Cloud 1,956 Coffey 1,963 Comanche 390 Cowley 8,491 Crawford 9,329 Decatur 553 Dickinson 3,913 Doniphan 1,933 Douglas 19,114 Edwards 510 Elk 432 Ellis 5,815 Ellsworth 1,740 Finney 9,411 Ford 9,083 Franklin 5,832 Geary 6,878 Gove 664 Graham 433 Grant 1,841 Gray 1,064 Greeley 262 Greenwood 1,440 Hamilton 390 Harper 1,441 Harvey 7,510 Haskell 796 Hodgeman 350 Jackson 3,178 Jefferson 3,852 Jewell 682 Johnson 114,647 Kearny 1,096 Kingman 1,651 Kiowa 531 Labette 5,049 Lane 246 Leavenworth 14,781 Lincoln 516 Linn 2,337 Logan 692 Lyon 7,797 Marion 2,624 Marshall 2,188 McPherson 6,231 Meade 996 Miami 6,236 Mitchell 1,073 Montgomery 7,183 Morris 1,178 Morton 542 Nemaha 2,749 Neosho 3,900 Ness 674 Norton 1,755 Osage 3,179 Osborne 649 Ottawa 974 Pawnee 1,772 Phillips 1,169 Pottawatomie 4,451 Pratt 1,641 Rawlins 613 Reno 15,403 Republic 1,129 Rice 2,106 Riley 10,352 Rooks 1,094 Rush 672 Russell 1,608 Saline 11,504 Scott 1,060 Sedgwick 118,097 Seward 6,348 Shawnee 37,597 Sheridan 675 Sherman 1,291 Smith 566 Stafford 940 Stanton 375 Stevens 1,221 Sumner 4,622 Thomas 1,975 Trego 637 Wabaunsee 1,402 Wallace 373 Washington 1,136 Wichita 400 Wilson 2,173 Woodson 647 Wyandotte 39,432 Beaver, OK 745 Harper, OK 588 Kay, OK 9,136 Texas, OK 4,830

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 14, 2022

Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 12, 2022

Sources:

Kansas Department of Health and Environment

Oklahoma State Department of Health

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.