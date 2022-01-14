ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDHE: 19,400 new coronavirus cases in Kansas, more than 1,100 Kansans hospitalized

By Laura McMillan
 5 days ago

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas continues to track a significant climb in the number of coronavirus cases statewide. In the past two days, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports an increase of 19,414 people testing positive for the coronavirus.

The state samples about two percent of the positive cases for variants. Since Wednesday, 77 samples tested positive for the omicron variant, while 18 are the delta variant.

The KDHE reports 21 more Kansas deaths have been linked to COVID-19. It also said that there had been 122 new COVID-19 hospitalizations since Wednesday. Of the 99 Kansas hospitals that reported to the KDHE today, there are 1,109 COVID-19 patients admitted. Of those, 224 are in intensive care units.

Wichita USD 259 data shows COVID cases have increased dramatically

More Kansans are getting vaccinated against the virus. In the past two days, health officials administered almost 22,000 doses:

  • 6,172 Kansans got their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine
  • 4,649 got a second dose
  • 11,100 got a third dose

The KDHE said that of Kansans who are eligible to get vaccinated, 64.38% have received at least one dose of vaccine, while 55.46% are considered fully vaccinated.

The KDHE updates its COVID-19 website and its vaccination website each Monday, Wednesday and Friday, except for holidays. The state is observing the federal holiday of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, so there will not be an update Monday.

County Confirmed
Allen 3,040
Anderson 1,710
Atchison 3,473
Barber 794
Barton 5,164
Bourbon 3,552
Brown 2,282
Butler 15,492
Chase 548
Chautauqua 701
Cherokee 4,690
Cheyenne 575
Clark 431
Clay 1,620
Cloud 1,956
Coffey 1,963
Comanche 390
Cowley 8,491
Crawford 9,329
Decatur 553
Dickinson 3,913
Doniphan 1,933
Douglas 19,114
Edwards 510
Elk 432
Ellis 5,815
Ellsworth 1,740
Finney 9,411
Ford 9,083
Franklin 5,832
Geary 6,878
Gove 664
Graham 433
Grant 1,841
Gray 1,064
Greeley 262
Greenwood 1,440
Hamilton 390
Harper 1,441
Harvey 7,510
Haskell 796
Hodgeman 350
Jackson 3,178
Jefferson 3,852
Jewell 682
Johnson 114,647
Kearny 1,096
Kingman 1,651
Kiowa 531
Labette 5,049
Lane 246
Leavenworth 14,781
Lincoln 516
Linn 2,337
Logan 692
Lyon 7,797
Marion 2,624
Marshall 2,188
McPherson 6,231
Meade 996
Miami 6,236
Mitchell 1,073
Montgomery 7,183
Morris 1,178
Morton 542
Nemaha 2,749
Neosho 3,900
Ness 674
Norton 1,755
Osage 3,179
Osborne 649
Ottawa 974
Pawnee 1,772
Phillips 1,169
Pottawatomie 4,451
Pratt 1,641
Rawlins 613
Reno 15,403
Republic 1,129
Rice 2,106
Riley 10,352
Rooks 1,094
Rush 672
Russell 1,608
Saline 11,504
Scott 1,060
Sedgwick 118,097
Seward 6,348
Shawnee 37,597
Sheridan 675
Sherman 1,291
Smith 566
Stafford 940
Stanton 375
Stevens 1,221
Sumner 4,622
Thomas 1,975
Trego 637
Wabaunsee 1,402
Wallace 373
Washington 1,136
Wichita 400
Wilson 2,173
Woodson 647
Wyandotte 39,432
Beaver, OK 745
Harper, OK 588
Kay, OK 9,136
Texas, OK 4,830

Kansas coronavirus cases updated Jan. 14, 2022
Oklahoma county coronavirus cases updated Jan. 12, 2022
Sources:
Kansas Department of Health and Environment
Oklahoma State Department of Health

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

