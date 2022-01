The Smoky Hill Museum is planning a celebration for Kansas Day, and you're invited! From the Smoky Hill Museum Facebook page:. On January 29, 2022, Kansas celebrates another year of statehood. The Smoky Hill Museum plans to offer a FREE public celebration with fun for the whole family. You can enjoy learning how to make butter or shell corn. Plus, there will be make and take crafts, delicious refreshments and more! Entrance to the Museum will be by reservation only during this time.

KANSAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO