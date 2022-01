L’Anse Creuse Unified looks to D.J. Gooley when the going is rough and the Crusaders’ captain usually comes through. He did it Monday to lead a third-period comeback that carried L’Anse Creuse to a 4-2 victory against a scrappy Grosse Pointe North team that was looking for its first victory of the season in the MAC Hockey Showcase at the Mount Clemens Ice Arena.

