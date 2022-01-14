ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beach Park, IL

WATCH: 'Fleet Of UFOs' Captured Flying Over Illinois Park Then Vanishing

By Hannah DeRuyter
 5 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

A video from late 2021 of unknown objects flying over Illinois has surfaced and it has people wondering if the vanishing lights were UFOs.

UFO Sightings Daily reported the odd occurrence. The video was taken on November 26 by a witness who was driving in Beach Park.

The video shows several dots of light soaring in the night sky. the lights make different formations while floating through the sky and as the man videotaping them zooms in, they disappear.

The lights traveled towards Lake Michigan and UFO Sightings Daily believes there is a reason the lights headed that way:

"Wow this report just came in a minute ago. Back in Nov 26th an eyewitness was driving down the street in Beach Park, Illinois and witnesses a fleet of glowing UFOs pass over him. The objects made no sound and were small and round. He said they were heading toward Lake Michigan which is known for its incredibly deep and cold water. The same location that I believe holds an alien base below the lake floor. Many UFOs come and go from this lake, so it stands to reason...there is something of importance to aliens there...and what is more important than their base?"

The video of the unknown lights can be seen below.

iheart.com

You Can Livestream The Huge Meteor Passing Earth Today at 3pm

An Asteroid Twice The Size Of The Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth Today. A massive asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building will fly past the Earth today. The asteroid - which scientists have given the catchy nickname of 'Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1)' - measures over...
ASTRONOMY
deseret.com

An asteroid is flying by Earth today and you can watch it live

A massive asteroid will safely fly by Earth today, but that doesn’t mean you can’t keep an eye on it. The news: The asteroid — named asteroid 1994 PC1 — will make its closest approach toward Earth for the next 200 years as it soars about 1 million miles away from Earth, according to Space.com.
ASTRONOMY
97ZOK

Look Inside This Beautiful Abandoned Church Found in Northern Illinois

One of the things I never understood about abandoned places is the amount of stuff left behind. Like, did you find out you needed to leave immediately?. Last week, I shared a video of an abandoned Chicago Police station and there was just stuff everywhere. Binders, wanted posters, and just about everything you can imagine just straight up left behind.
ROCKFORD, IL
967 The Eagle

Catch Of Day No Longer Available At Illinois Abandoned Restaurant

At this abandoned restaurant in Illinois, the catch of the day is no longer available. Do you recognize this once popular abandoned fast-food restaurant in Illinois?. Do you know what this place used to be? If you guessed Long John Silver's then you were correct. I know back in the day when I was much younger, they were very popular. I did not go to the fast-food chain very often because I have never been a fish guy. My mom was not either, so it was not really on my family's radar.
ROCKFORD, IL
97.9 KICK FM

There’s A Mini-Leaning Tower of Pisa in Illinois That is A Must See

Illinois has many attractions in the state. Odd and mysterious, but this attraction is a mini-version of a nationally known landmark. Welcome to the Leaning Tower of Niles, that's right Niles. Just 15 minutes northeast of O'Hare International Airport. The Leaning Tower of Niles is a replica of Italy's Leaning Tower of Pisa. Just over 90- feet tall vs. the real leaning tower at 177 feet, and leans about 7'4" compared to the Pisa's 13 foot lean. But this tower is great for the perfect Snapchat or Instagram photo and is a lot cheaper to visit without going overseas.
NILES, IL
cbslocal.com

On This Day 43 Years Ago: Blizzard Of 1979 Dumps Over 20 Inches Of Snow On Chicago, Goes On To Oust Mayor

CHICAGO (CBS) — We could see flurries Thursday night, but we should perhaps count our blessings. On this day 43 years ago – as well as the night before and the morning after – more than 20 inches of snow fell on the ground on top of 7 to 10 inches that were already on the ground from a snowstorm the previous New Year’s Eve. The official total snowfall figure for Jan. 12-14, 1979 alone had been 18.8 inches, but the National Weather Service has since revised it to 20.3.
CHICAGO, IL
Field & Stream

Video: Watch a California Jogger Stop a Mountain Lion Attack—By Roaring

A man in California turned the tables in a recent close call with a young mountain lion. Twenty-one-year-old Dutch Faro was jogging on a trail near Pyramid Lake, just outside of Los Angeles, on the afternoon of Saturday, January 8. He decided to pull out his phone and capture a short video of the scenery—and then a mountain lion appeared out of the brush—and it was coming right at him.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Satellite Captures Incredible Underwater Volcano, Tsunami Smashes Tonga

A tsunami slammed into the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Saturday after an underwater volcano eruption sent waves barreling as far away as Oregon. The incredible eruption was captured on satellite imagery and could be seen from space. “Perhaps the most violent, explosive volcanic eruption ever observed on satellite,” meteorologist and atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci tweeted. “Plumes to 100,000 feet, an outward explosion of gravity waves, an enormous mass of pyrocumulonimbus/volcanic thunderstorms, tens of thousands of lightning strikes, a tsunami... wow.”
ENVIRONMENT
