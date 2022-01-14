Gary Neville joins Labour and considers move into politics

If this is Operation Save Big Dog, then let’s hope no one’s turned on the TV up there in its golden wallpapered kennels. If Big Dog himself saw any of it then, well, we must hope he got taken out for a walk very quickly indeed, or some Tory donor or other’s going to be on the hook for a replacement nine grand sofa.The mission to save the prime minister began before dawn, with Nadhim Zahawi demanding Keir Starmer apologise for an eight-month-old photograph in which he is holding a beer and doing absolutely nothing wrong. No apology has been...

U.K. ・ 2 DAYS AGO