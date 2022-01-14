ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary Neville joins Labour and considers move into politics

Some have speculated he may run to succeed Andy Burnham as mayor of Greater Manchester. Gary Neville, the...

The Independent

Johnson to face MPs as threat of no confidence vote looms

Boris Johnson is set to face an increasingly angry chorus of his own MPs amid reports the 54 letters which would launch a no confidence vote in the PM could be received on Wednesday.Reports on Tuesday night suggested MPs furious at the Prime Minister’s handling of the partygate scandal engulfing Westminster had been angered further by Mr Johnson’s insistence that nobody had told him a party at Downing Street would break rules he himself had set.And that especially those in the 2019 intake, many of whom have slim majorities after votes were “lent” to them during the last election, were...
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominic Cummings would ‘swear under oath’ PM lied to Parliament on parties

Dominic Cummings has accused Boris Johnson of lying to Parliament over allegations of lockdown-breaching bashes in Downing Street, insisting he told the Prime Minister to get a grip on the “madhouse” when warning him over one “drinks party”.The former chief adviser said on Monday Mr Johnson “waved it aside” when he raised concerns over principal private secretary Martin Reynolds inviting more than 100 people to a “bring your own booze” event in the No 10 garden on May 20 2020.Mr Cummings said regarding that day alone, “never mind the string of other events”, the Prime Minister “lied to Parliament about...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson agrees that ministers who ‘knowingly’ mislead Commons should quit, says No 10

Boris Johnson supports and abides by rules which state that a minister who knowingly misleads parliament should resign, Downing Street has said.The assurance comes soon after former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings accused the prime minister of lying to the Commons when he said he believed “implicitly” that a gathering in the Downing Street garden in May 2020 was a work event.Mr Cummings said he was willing to swear under oath that the PM knew it was drinks party. He claimed the PM gave the OK for the gathering to go ahead, after principal private secretary Martin...
POLITICS
The Independent

Starmer reveals Gary Neville told him he was ‘not being strong enough’

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has revealed he was tackled by football pundit Gary Neville for not being strong enough in standing up to the Government over coronavirus rules.Former England international Neville, 46, has joined Labour but Sir Keir acknowledged they had disagreed in the past about measures to tackle Covid-19.He said Neville should now go “as far as he wants” in politics.Ex-Manchester United defender Neville told the BBC’s Political Thinking podcast: “I think… probably (at the) end of 2020 I thought Labour should have been a lot stronger. I think Labour had them at that point.“I would be open...
CORONAVIRUS
The Independent

Boris Johnson hit by Red Wall MP’s defection to Labour

A Red Wall MP has branded Boris Johnson “disgraceful” as he defected from the Tories to Labour.Bury South MP Christian Wakeford said the country needs a Government that “upholds the highest standards of integrity and probity”, but told Mr Johnson “both you and the Conservative Party as a whole have shown themselves incapable of offering the leadership and Government this country deserves”.His move was announced just minutes before a session of Prime Minister’s Questions, with the timing calculated to cause maximum damage to Mr Johnson.Mr Wakeford won Bury South, which had elected a Labour MP at every election since 1997,...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’: Tory MP David Davis tells Boris Johnson to quit

David Davis has dramatically called on Boris Johnson to quit, telling him: ‘In the name of God, go’.The former cabinet minister became the most senior Conservative to demand his resignation over the ‘partygate’ scandal, intervening during prime minister’s questions.“You have sat there too long for all the good you have done,” Mr Davis said, reviving a quote first attributed to Oliver Cromwell.The direct attack on his former Brexit ally drew gasps in the Commons chamber, after Mr Johnson said questions about the 20 May 2020 party were “wasting people’s time”.Moments earlier, he had suffered the devastating blow of one...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’ senior Tory tells PM amid partygate saga

Boris Johnson has been told by a former minister and senior Tory MP to “in the name of God go” as he lost one of his newest MPs in a dramatic defection to Labour minutes before Prime Minister’s Questions began.Mr Johnson went into the Commons on Wednesday with his premiership on life support, as a group of Tories who won their seats in the 2019 election landslide appeared to have lost faith in their boss.But the anger levelled at the PM was not contained to just one wing of the Conservative Party, with former minister and Tory grandee David...
POLITICS
The Independent

Johnson would ‘normally’ be expected to resign if he lied to Commons, Raab says

Boris Johnson would “normally” be expected to resign if he intentionally misled Parliament, the Deputy Prime Minister has said, after fresh claims over rule-breaking parties in No 10.But Dominic Raab insisted on Tuesday that an allegation from former chief adviser Dominic Cummings that the Prime Minister lied to the Commons was “nonsense”.Mr Johnson was facing renewed calls to quit after his ex-aide said he had warned against the “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during the first lockdown.Updated blog: PM was told about the invite, he knew it was a drinks party, he lied to Parliament...
POLITICS
The Independent

Opponents of Boris Johnson are facing ‘blackmail’, senior Tory warns

A senior Conservative MP has urged Tory backbenchers facing “intimidation” over their support for a no confidence motion in Boris Johnson to report it to the police.William Wragg, chairman of the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee, said he has received reports of conduct amounting to “blackmail”,He said they include “members of staff at 10 Downing Street, special advisers, government ministers and others encouraging the publication of stories in the press seeking to embarrass those they who suspect of lacking confidence in the Prime Minister”.“The intimidation of a Member of Parliament is a serious matter. Reports of which I...
POLITICS
The Independent

David Davis says Tory party could ‘die death of 1,000 cuts if Boris Johnson stays on as PM’

The Conservative Party is at risk of “dying a death of 1,000 cuts” if MPs do not move to oust Boris Johnson as prime minister, a senior Tory said.David Davis is warning his fellow Tory MPs that they will be in for a “year of agony” if they act too slow and a vote of no confidence is triggered as late as December this year, a scenario he described as “the worst outcome” for the party.The former Brexit secretary caused a stir on Wednesday when he told Mr Johnson in the House of Commons to “in the name of God,...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour MPs branded ‘hypocrites’ for not speaking out as council boss remains in £190,000 a year job despite party

Labour MPs who have failed to speak out against a council boss who broke lockdown rules by throwing a party in Whitehall have been branded “hypocrites”.Kate Josephs, the chief executive of Sheffield City Council, hosted leaving drinks in December 2020 to toast the end of her previous job leading the government’s Covid Taskforce.Calls are now growing for her to resign from her £190,000-a-year post leading the South Yorkshire authority after the duplicity came to light.But residents’ anger has also turned on the city’s Labour MPs and councillors who have almost exclusively refused to comment on Josephs - despite many...
POLITICS
The Independent

No-confidence vote in Boris Johnson would be delayed until after ‘partygate’ report, Tories say

Any no-confidence vote to topple Boris Johnson will be delayed until after Sue Gray’s report into the ‘partygate’ scandal, The Independent has been told.More letters have been submitted by Tory MPs demanding the vote – which was held within 24 hours when the threshold was reached to trigger the contest against Theresa May, in 2018.But senior Conservatives say Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, will not arrange the vote until after the Gray report, one saying that would make “no sense”.Another suggested Sir Graham – a critic of Mr Johnson – would also want to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former Tory leader ‘appalled’ at Boris Johnson’s failure to tackle drinking at No 10

Former Conservative Party leader William Hague has launched a stinging attack on Boris Johnson, saying he was “appalled” by the prime minister’s failure to tackle the drinking culture at No 10.As Mr Johnson battles to save his premiership amid the partygate scandal, Mr Hague suggested that previous Tory prime ministers would not have allowed drinks events at Downing Street during a pandemic.“I am appalled because I can’t imagine … that being allowed in any government that I have served in, which is quite a few governments,” the ex-leader told Times Radio.Mr Hague added: “The scale and regularity of what...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Boris Johnson has broken the glass on the box marked ‘BBC culture war’

If this is Operation Save Big Dog, then let’s hope no one’s turned on the TV up there in its golden wallpapered kennels. If Big Dog himself saw any of it then, well, we must hope he got taken out for a walk very quickly indeed, or some Tory donor or other’s going to be on the hook for a replacement nine grand sofa.The mission to save the prime minister began before dawn, with Nadhim Zahawi demanding Keir Starmer apologise for an eight-month-old photograph in which he is holding a beer and doing absolutely nothing wrong. No apology has been...
U.K.
The Independent

Boris Johnson will fight to save job in confidence vote, says No 10

Boris Johnson will fight any vote of no confidence brought against him, a senior Downing Street source has said.The prime minister’s press secretary told reporters that Mr Johnson continues to believe he is the best person for the job and intends to lead the Conservatives into the next general election.Mr Johnson’s position is in peril due to anger from Tory MPs over a string of reports of parties at Downing Street during lockdown.At least seven Conservative MPs have called on the prime minister to resign, and there are reports of 20 or more submitting letters of no confidence to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Sajid Javid insists Boris Johnson is ‘safe’ in his job despite ongoing ‘partygate’ inquiry

Sajid Javid has insisted Boris Johnson is “safe” in his job, despite a former cabinet minister’s dramatic demand for him to quit and even before the ‘partygate’ inquiry is concluded.The prime minister suffered the blow of Christian Wakeford’s shock defection to Labour on Wednesday, minutes before David Davis rose in the Commons to tell him: “In the name of God, go.”The number of letters from Tory MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership is on the rise, with other rebels awaiting Sue Gray’s report into No 10 parties before deciding whether to act.But, despite the turmoil, asked...
POLITICS
The Independent

Christian Wakeford: Who is the Tory MP who defected to Labour?

In an effort to maximise the political damage on Boris Johnson, Christian Wakeford, a member of the 2019 intake of Conservative MPs, made public his dramatic decision to defect to Labour – just over 10 minutes before prime minister’s questions.With the prime minister already facing the threat of a no-confidence vote, the 37-year-old added to his growing in-tray of problems, becoming the first MP to defect from the Tory party to Labour since 2007, when Quentin Davies crossed the floor of the Commons.The Bury South MP – previously critical of the “indefensible” reports of parties in No 10 during Covid...
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson news - live: Tories shelve no-confidence vote until partygate report, as MP defects to Labour

Any no-confidence vote to topple Boris Johnson will be delayed until after Sue Gray’s report into the “partygate” scandal, The Independent has been told.A dozen more letters have been submitted by Tory MPs demanding the vote – although some have reportedly withdrawn theirs.Those wanting the prime minister to go were buoyed when Tory grandee David Davis called on Boris Johnson to quit in a packed House of Commons, saying he expected his leaders to “shoulder responsibility for the actions they take” and accusing Mr Johnson of doing “the opposite of that”.Mr Davis, who himself once stood for the top...
POLITICS

