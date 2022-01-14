Gary Neville joins Labour and considers move into politics

David Davis has dramatically called on Boris Johnson to quit, telling him: ‘In the name of God, go’.The former cabinet minister became the most senior Conservative to demand his resignation over the ‘partygate’ scandal, intervening during prime minister’s questions.“You have sat there too long for all the good you have done,” Mr Davis said, reviving a quote first attributed to Oliver Cromwell.The direct attack on his former Brexit ally drew gasps in the Commons chamber, after Mr Johnson said questions about the 20 May 2020 party were “wasting people’s time”.Moments earlier, he had suffered the devastating blow of one...
Comments / 0