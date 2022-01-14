Mayor Ed Gainey pledges to improve snow removal

Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey is pledging to improve city snow removal as the region braces for a winter storm this weekend.

Through his first few weeks as mayor, Gainey says it’s become clear they need to do more for the department of public works, especially when it comes to snow removal.

“It has become clear to me, that we must make additional investments and improvements in our equipment and operation, and to effectively and efficiently, prepare and respond to winter weather. I want to be honest with you, we are working to undo years of dis-investment.”

Acting public works director Chris Hornstein said the biggest issue is their aging fleet. Typically, equipment is used for 5-or-6 years, while the average age of the city's fleet is 11 years.

