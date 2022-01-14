ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Covid live: former aide of Boris Johnson apologises for ‘anger and hurt’ caused by party

INS News
 6 days ago

James Slack says sorry for party said to have featured a suitcase of wine and which happened on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral. Two Downing Street parties on night...

insnews.org

The Independent

Boris Johnson news – live: PM ‘at end of road’ as 54% of Tories don’t believe he is telling truth on parties

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner says Boris Johnson is “at the end of the road”, after the PM denied knowing a drinks party held in his back garden during lockdown would breach Covid rules. Now, an exclusive poll for The Independent has revealed that 65 per cent of voters and more than half (54 per cent) of Conservative supporters do not believe the PM’s claim he thought the 20 May 2020 drinks in the Downing Street rose garden was a “work event”.A further 80 per cent, including 73 per cent of those who voted Tory in 2019, agreed that...
POLITICS
Shropshire Star

How has Boris Johnson responded to claims of Covid rule-busting parties?

The PM is in hot water again this week – but it is not the first time he’s faced criticism over alleged rule-breaking events during the pandemic. The Prime Minister has started another week in hot water amid allegations that a “bring your own booze” garden party took place in Downing Street during England’s first lockdown in May 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Boris Johnson
Telegraph

Live Boris Johnson latest news: PM apologises for attending Downing Street party at PMQs, saying 'I thought it was a work event'

Boris Johnson apologised to the country for attending the a Downing Street party at Prime Minister's Questions as he said he thought a party was a "work event". The Prime Minister did not attend the Commons yesterday when an Urgent Question on the matter was tabled so this is the first opportunity that MPs - and Sir Keir Starmer - have had to quiz him on the parties and whether he attended.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#British Royal Family#Uk#Omicron#World News
The Independent

Boris Johnson no-confidence vote ‘when not if’, says senior Tory as rebel MPs send in letters

A no-confidence vote in Boris Johnson is now a matter of “when” rather than “if” after a dramatic shift in mindset among Conservative backbenchers, former Scottish Tory leader Ruth Davidson has said.The Tory peer’s remarks come as reports indicate that around 12 MPs from the party’s 2019 election intake sent letters of no-confidence to 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady on Wednesday morning.Meanwhile a new poll found that the Tories would currently lose all but three of 45 so-called red wall seats if a survey results were repeated at a general election.“They’ve moved their mindset now from if to...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will Boris Johnson give a covid announcement today?

Boris Johnson has been forced to introduce social restrictions to combat the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus but the rocketing infection numbers we saw over the New Year appear to be beginning to wane.The prime minister brought back mandatory mask-wearing on public transport and in shops, cinemas, theatres and places of worship in December, asked citizens to work from home where possible and made an NHS Covid Pass or negative lateral flow test a necessary requirement for entry to crowded venues and events involving mass gatherings.However, Mr Johnson stuck to his guns and refused to impose tighter restrictions...
WORLD
arcamax.com

Boris Johnson's former aide accuses him of lying to UK Parliament

Boris Johnson’s former top aide Dominic Cummings accused the premier of lying to Parliament, saying he would “swear under oath” that the premier both was aware of and allowed a drinks party at Downing Street at the height of lockdown during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.
POLITICS
The Independent

Boris Johnson ‘categorically’ denies garden party claims but does not rule out resigning

Boris Johnson has said he “categorically” was not warned that a garden party in No 10 at the height of lockdown would breach the Covid rules.Fighting for his political life, the prime minister was asked whether he could resign over the scandal, and replied: "We'll have to see what [the internal inquiry] says.”The PM’s former chief of staff Dominic Cummings has said Mr Johnson dismissed his warnings that the “bring your own booze” event was against the law – a claim apparently corroborated by other sources.Six Tory MPs have already called for Mr Johnson to step down, with...
POLITICS
The Independent

‘In the name of God, go’: Tory MP David Davis tells Boris Johnson to quit

David Davis has dramatically called on Boris Johnson to quit, telling him: ‘In the name of God, go’.The former cabinet minister became the most senior Conservative to demand his resignation over the ‘partygate’ scandal, intervening during prime minister’s questions.“You have sat there too long for all the good you have done,” Mr Davis said, reviving a quote first attributed to Oliver Cromwell.The direct attack on his former Brexit ally drew gasps in the Commons chamber, after Mr Johnson said questions about the 20 May 2020 party were “wasting people’s time”.Moments earlier, he had suffered the devastating blow of one...
POLITICS
Telegraph

Boris Johnson grilled by Sue Gray over Downing Street parties as Tory anger boils over

Boris Johnson has been questioned by Sue Gray over “partygate” allegations, Whitehall sources have told The Telegraph, as new signs of a Tory grassroots backlash emerged. The Prime Minister is understood to have shared what he knows with Ms Gray, the civil servant overseeing the investigation into alleged parties at Downing Street during lockdown, ahead of publication of the report as early as this week.
POLITICS
The Independent

Dominic Cummings’ claim Boris Johnson lied to Parliament is ‘nonsense’, says Dominic Raab

Dominic Raab has described Dominic Cummings’ claim that Boris Johnson lied to Parliament over parties held in No 10 during lockdown restrictions as “nonsense”.It comes after the prime minister’s former chief adviser stressed he “would swear under oath” what happened on 20 May, 2020, when over 100 Downing Street staff were invited to “bring your own booze” to the rose garden.Asked about the former chief adviser’s comments, the deputy prime minister Mr Raab told Times Radio: “The suggestion that he [Mr Johnson] lied is nonsense”.Quizzed on Sky News whether the prime minister should resign if he misled Parliament, he...
POLITICS
The Independent

Former Tory leader ‘appalled’ at Boris Johnson’s failure to tackle drinking at No 10

Former Conservative Party leader William Hague has launched a stinging attack on Boris Johnson, saying he was “appalled” by the prime minister’s failure to tackle the drinking culture at No 10.As Mr Johnson battles to save his premiership amid the partygate scandal, Mr Hague suggested that previous Tory prime ministers would not have allowed drinks events at Downing Street during a pandemic.“I am appalled because I can’t imagine … that being allowed in any government that I have served in, which is quite a few governments,” the ex-leader told Times Radio.Mr Hague added: “The scale and regularity of what...
POLITICS
AFP

British PM denies lying about lockdown party

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday "categorically" denied claims by his former chief aide that he lied to parliament about a Downing Street party held during a strict lockdown. Johnson has apologised for a party on May 20, 2020 in the Downing Street garden, telling parliament last week he thought it was a "work event", despite an aide inviting staff to "bring your own booze".
POLITICS
Marietta Daily Journal

Boris Johnson denies ex-aide’s claim he was told about lockdown party

Boris Johnson denied he was warned not to go ahead with a party in his office garden during the first pandemic lockdown in May 2020, after his former aide accused the U.K. prime minister of lying over the affair. “I can tell you categorically that nobody told me and said...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Observer view on Boris Johnson hurting the country and shaming his party

A little over a month ago, the prime minister told the House of Commons that he shared the anger of a nation at seeing a video of his Number 10 staff making light of lockdown measures and joking about Christmas parties. We were supposed to believe that a culture of impunity and disregard for rules at the heart of government had absolutely nothing to do with Boris Johnson; that he was as shocked by the hypocrisy as the rest of us. It was always a ludicrous contention that the prime minister had no idea what was going on in his own office, part of the same complex as his own residence. And in the last week the full extent of the sheer gall of a leader prepared to throw his staff under a bus to evade accountability for the worst sort of political hypocrisy has been exposed.
POLITICS

