#BettyWhiteChallenge seeks to raise money for animals on what would’ve been her 100th birthday

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

The late Betty White was a tireless lifetime advocate for animals, from caring for those without homes to launching her own weekly TV show, “The Pet Set,” dedicated to her celebrity friends and their pets.

Her most far-reaching contribution, though, may be yet to come: On Monday, fans of White will be poised to donate to animal welfare charities and shelters as part of what’s been dubbed the #BettyWhiteChallenge. And animal welfare nonprofits are gearing up to capitalize on the viral tribute to the star of “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland” on what would have been her 100th birthday.

“I’ve had many conversations with Betty about animal welfare, and I know she’s looking down from heaven and really smiling,” said Robin Ganzert, who leads American Humane, an animal welfare organization that White was involved with for more than 60 years.

“She’ll be smiling on her birthday,” she said. “And she’ll be smiling about the lives she’s changed.”

It isn’t exactly clear who started the #BettyWhiteChallenge on social media shortly after White’s death on Dec. 31. However it began, the idea — to donate $5 to a local animal rescue organization in White’s name on her birthday — quickly took off and drew support from celebrities like actors Mark Hamill and George Takei on Twitter.

Traffic to American Humane’s website spiked after White’s passing. Ganzert said donations, too, have increased. The nonprofit is waiting to reveal by how much until more gifts flood in, including sizable donations it’s expecting from some donors.

During the decades in which White was involved with the organization, she made fundraising appeals and served on its board and as a presenter and judge on its televised show featuring “hero” dogs. During tapings of “The Pet Set” in the early 1970s, Ganzert said, White would have American Humane representatives on set to ensure that animals were safe. In 2012, the nonprofit honored her with its highest award, the National Humanitarian Medal.

Ganzert would also give White a photo book each year of the animals the organization helped.

“She kept those out on her coffee table,” Ganzert said. “And (it) always touched me whenever we would visit.”

Best Friends Animal Society, a Utah-based animal welfare organization, has raised $25,000 in donations made in White’s name, according to the group’s chief mission officer Holly Sizemore. The group has promoted the #BettyWhiteChallenge broadly across its social media channels to drum up support both for its work and other organizations.

“That’s the beauty of animal welfare,” Sizemore said. “There’s something for everyone to support. There’s so much good work happening and so much opportunity, particularly right now, to make the world a better place for people and animals.”

Sizemore hopes that Monday will bring plenty of donations and attention for animal welfare.

“What an incredible opportunity to honor Betty White’s legacy — to come together as a nation and celebrate something that she was so passionate about, her love for animals,” she said.

Maintaining that connection with #BettyWhiteChallenge donors is the main test for animal welfare nonprofits after Monday. Viral fundraising efforts can bring in a stream of money, but experts say donations tend to drop off quickly.

Sarah Newhall, the chief strategy officer of the fundraising firm MissionWired, says charities can best capitalize on these moments if they already have a strong foundation in place to engage new donors — whether through emails, a website, social media or other methods.

“What it allows them to do is really use that tent-pole moment to get in front of an audience they might not otherwise have gotten,” Newhall said. But, she added, retaining these donors can be an uphill battle because the push to give is tied to one day, and the motivation to one person. Animal groups might also become overshadowed by other organizations soliciting donations during Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which also falls on Monday.

North Shore Animal League America, a no-kill animal rescue and adoption organization, plans to engage new #BettyWhiteChallenge donors through a mix of social media appeals and invitations to visit its adoption center in Port Washington, New York, said Joanne Yohannan, the organization’s senior vice president of operations. It is also dedicating its next 100 animal rescues to White in honor of her 100th birthday.

The organization has received a donation from the Hallmark Channel in honor of White, part of a tribute that also includes a “Golden Girls” marathon and her Hallmark movie “The Lost Valentine” on Jan. 17.

“It’s about raising awareness for the plight of homeless animals and what can be done to help them, including volunteering and adopting,” Yohannan said.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Takei
Person
Robin
Person
Betty White
Person
Mark Hamill
Los Angeles Zoo Association Flooded With $70,000 In Donations On Betty White’s Birthday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — More than 1,700 donations poured in from across the country and the globe and raised $70,389 to honor beloved actress Betty White on what would have been her 100th birthday. The Greater Los Angeles Zoo Association, benefiting the Los Angeles Zoo and Botanical Gardens, was one of White’s favorite charities during her lifetime, and officials say they were blown away by her fans answering the call to meet the #BettyWhite Challenge on social media. “Betty would be so thrilled to see the outpouring of support in her honor,” GLAZA President Tom Jacobson said in a statement. White died on...
Betty White’s Love Of Animals Fuels Social Media Fundraising Trend Felt Locally

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday. Betty White was well known for her iconic on-screen career, but it was her off-screen passion that’s led to a social media phenomenon. To commemorate that milestone, a social media trend is honoring White’s passion for helping animals. It’s called the “Betty White Challenge.” It asks people to donate $5 to an animal rescue organization in Betty White’s name Monday. There’s no doubt White was loved by many, but it was what she loved that will be her lasting legacy. In Sacramento, Bradshaw Animal Shelter held a fundraising raffle that gave away a prize pack containing, amongst other things, some Betty White-themed items. The money generated went to animals in need.  
Betty White Tributes, Screenings & Charity Challenges Mark TV Icon’s 100th Birthday

Refresh for updates… On what would have been her 100th birthday, the beloved TV legend Betty White is being remembered with online tributes, special screenings and animal charity challenges. The Cincinnati Zoo even named a newborn penguin in her honor, calling the blue penguin chick “Rose” after White’s Golden Girls character. “We think Betty would approve,” the Zoo tweeted. In fact, animal rights and charities are a common theme in the White tributes, honoring the actress’ longtime championing of the cause. “In honor of the late, great Betty White,” tweeted actress Bernadette Peters, “we ask that you participate in the #BettyWhiteChallenge by donating...
