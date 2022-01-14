ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

WATCH: 'Fleet Of UFOs' Captured Flying Over Illinois Park Then Vanishing

By Hannah DeRuyter
WKQI Channel 955
WKQI Channel 955
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lp6Xp_0dlzkEoQ00
Photo: Getty Images

A video from late 2021 of unknown objects flying over Illinois has surfaced and it has people wondering if the vanishing lights were UFOs.

UFO Sightings Daily reported the odd occurrence. The video was taken on November 26 by a witness who was driving in Beach Park.

The video shows several dots of light soaring in the night sky. the lights make different formations while floating through the sky and as the man videotaping them zooms in, they disappear.

The lights traveled towards Lake Michigan and UFO Sightings Daily believes there is a reason the lights headed that way:

"Wow this report just came in a minute ago. Back in Nov 26th an eyewitness was driving down the street in Beach Park, Illinois and witnesses a fleet of glowing UFOs pass over him. The objects made no sound and were small and round. He said they were heading toward Lake Michigan which is known for its incredibly deep and cold water. The same location that I believe holds an alien base below the lake floor. Many UFOs come and go from this lake, so it stands to reason...there is something of importance to aliens there...and what is more important than their base?"

The video of the unknown lights can be seen below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
iheart.com

You Can Livestream The Huge Meteor Passing Earth Today at 3pm

An Asteroid Twice The Size Of The Empire State Building Will Fly Past Earth Today. A massive asteroid twice the size of the Empire State Building will fly past the Earth today. The asteroid - which scientists have given the catchy nickname of 'Asteroid 7482 (1994 PC1)' - measures over...
ASTRONOMY
Cars 108

This is What it Sounds Like When Lake Michigan Breathes in The Winter

Did you know lakes around Michigan breathe in the winter? Well, technically they're not breathing but that's exactly what it sounds like as you'll hear in the video below. Rick Vuyst from thankyouverymulch.com posted a really cool video on Facebook over the weekend of what sounds like Lake Michigan breathing. He laid down on his stomach on the ice and took a video and what you'll hear is really wild.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Industry
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Beach Park, IL
Local
Illinois Business
fox2detroit.com

What's creating bizarre sand sculptures along Lake Michigan?

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. - At first glance they look like the objects from an alien planet. Maybe Mars? Except there's an active beach in the background and Mars doesn't have one of those. But where on Earth would someone find dozens of petrified totems of sand? Maybe in a museum....
SAINT JOSEPH, MI
fox32chicago.com

Pancake ice on Lake Michigan: What is it?

CHICAGO - Check out the pancake ice on Lake Michigan Sunday. It is relatively rare and usually occurs in the Baltic Sea and Antarctica on very cold oceans and lakes, according to the U.K. Met Office. It’s not a pancake. Just ice, shaped like a pancake. When lake or seawater...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Ufos#Ufo Sightings Daily
everythinglubbock.com

Snow leopard at Miller Park Zoo in Illinois dies from COVID-19

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Rilu, the 11-year-old Snow Leopard housed at Bloomington’s Miller Park Zoo, has died after suffering from COVID-19-induced pneumonia. Zoo officials made the announcement Thursday afternoon on Facebook. Rilu began suffering from symptoms of the virus in early December 2021. The Snow Leopard came to...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
UFO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Ars Technica

A fossil site reveals an ancient sinkhole and its enormous occupant

Something has been discovered in Tennessee—something that only exists in one museum. It’s something enormous, slightly puzzling, and possibly the first of its kind discovered. Five years after its excavation, it remains incomplete. The mastodon skeleton slowly taking shape in Tennessee is no secret. Pictures and descriptions of...
ACCIDENTS
The State Journal-Register

Cold temperatures grip central Illinois with wind chill values reaching zero and below

Cold and hazardous weather has arrived in central Illinois with temperatures dropping into the single digits. Sangamon and surrounding counties are expected to have very cold wind chills of 10 degrees below zero to 15 below zero in the upcoming days, according to the National Weather Service. NWS meteorologist Mike Albano said the area is not...
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
Whiskey Riff

Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever

Oh, so they’re bagging some MONSTERS over there in Indiana now. Dustin Huff, an Indiana hunter, harvested the biggest whitetail the state has seen in a decade, according to Wide Open Spaces.  It’s still unofficial at the moment, but the 211-4/8 inch deer should hold up as the new Indiana state record, a crossbow world record, the second biggest typical whitetail buck of ALL TIME. Only two inches short of the world record of the typical whitetail, killed by Milo Hansen […] The post Indiana Country Singer Bags The Second Largest Typical Whitetail Buck… Ever first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
INDIANA STATE
TheDailyBeast

WATCH: Satellite Captures Incredible Underwater Volcano, Tsunami Smashes Tonga

A tsunami slammed into the Pacific island nation of Tonga on Saturday after an underwater volcano eruption sent waves barreling as far away as Oregon. The incredible eruption was captured on satellite imagery and could be seen from space. “Perhaps the most violent, explosive volcanic eruption ever observed on satellite,” meteorologist and atmospheric scientist Matthew Cappucci tweeted. “Plumes to 100,000 feet, an outward explosion of gravity waves, an enormous mass of pyrocumulonimbus/volcanic thunderstorms, tens of thousands of lightning strikes, a tsunami... wow.”
ENVIRONMENT
WKQI Channel 955

WKQI Channel 955

Detroit, MI
3K+
Followers
941
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit #1 Hit Music Station

 https://channel955.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy