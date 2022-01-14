WATCH: 'Fleet Of UFOs' Captured Flying Over Illinois Park Then Vanishing

Photo: Getty Images

A video from late 2021 of unknown objects flying over Illinois has surfaced and it has people wondering if the vanishing lights were UFOs.

UFO Sightings Daily reported the odd occurrence. The video was taken on November 26 by a witness who was driving in Beach Park.

The video shows several dots of light soaring in the night sky. the lights make different formations while floating through the sky and as the man videotaping them zooms in, they disappear.

The lights traveled towards Lake Michigan and UFO Sightings Daily believes there is a reason the lights headed that way:

"Wow this report just came in a minute ago. Back in Nov 26th an eyewitness was driving down the street in Beach Park, Illinois and witnesses a fleet of glowing UFOs pass over him. The objects made no sound and were small and round. He said they were heading toward Lake Michigan which is known for its incredibly deep and cold water. The same location that I believe holds an alien base below the lake floor. Many UFOs come and go from this lake, so it stands to reason...there is something of importance to aliens there...and what is more important than their base?"

The video of the unknown lights can be seen below.