Gonzaga is back on top of the rankings and doing its thing in the WCC by demonstrating just how big a gap there still is to the other top teams with the 26 point lambasting of BYU last week. USF, who established themselves as a firm Top 4 team in the conference, is up to bat and will aim to bring the Zags back to the pack.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 21 HOURS AGO