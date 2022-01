Salarius expands oncology drug pipeline with DeuteRx portfolio acquisition

TDI (toluene diisocyanate) is a key building block of polyurethane flexible foams, but is also used in the production of polyurethane coatings and adhesives. The first batch of the bio-attributed TDI is expected to be delivered from Covestro Integrated Site Shanghai in the first quarter of 2022. Sinomax will use the TDI in the production of mattresses, pillows and mattress toppers.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO