Watt unanimous selection for NFL's AP All Pro Team, Heyward also selected

By Andrew Limberg
 5 days ago

Big accolades for the Steelers top two defensive performers.

Tackle Cam Heyward and linebacker T.J. Watt were named first-team Associated Press All-Pro.

Watt made it as an edge rusher and was a unanimous vote getting all 50 available.  It is the third straight year Watt is a first time All Pro.

Heyward racked up another 10 sacks in the regular season to bring his career total to 68.

He also had 89 total tackles, 15 were for a loss with 17 quarterback hits. He also had one interception, one forced fumble and nine passed defended.

Watt had tied an NFL single-season sack record with 22.5 sacks. He now shares that record with Hall of Famer Michael Strahan. Watt also had seven passes defended five forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries 39 quarterback hits and 294 total tackles.

Many believe Watt will be strongly considered for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

Heyward is the Steelers Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee for the fourth time this season.

