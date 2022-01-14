ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meta sued for £2.3bn over claim Facebook users in UK were exploited

INS News
 6 days ago

Lawsuit claims company set ‘unfair price’ by taking users’ personal data without proper compensation. Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta is being sued for £2.3bn in a class action...

insnews.org

mediapost.com

Facebook Users Ask Court To Revive Battle Over 'High-Tech Redlining'

A group of Facebook users are asking a federal appellate court to revive claims that the company's former ad-targeting options violated discrimination laws by enabling a “high-tech form of redlining.”. “Facebook mined demographic and other data from its online users, then used that data to create its own algorithms...
Sourcing Journal

UK Watchdog Going After Greenwashers

Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority has begun a review of environmental claims in the apparel and footwear retail sector. This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.
Person
Mark Zuckerberg
mediapost.com

Facebook Must Face Some Antitrust Claims By Advertisers And Users

Facebook can't shake a lawsuit by advertisers and consumers who allege the company unlawfully monopolized markets in social media and social advertising, a federal judge said Friday. In a 110-page ruling, U.S. Circuit Judge Lucy Koh in San Jose, California said consumers could proceed with a claim that Facebook (now...
techgig.com

Meta is slammed with $3.1 billion lawsuit in the UK for stealing users' data

Meta (formerly Facebook) faces a $3.1 billion class-action lawsuit in the United Kingdom for allegedly abusing its market dominance. If the lawsuit is successful, nearly 44 million British. users could receive a $68 payout. According to reports, Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen, a competition law expert, has filed a class-action lawsuit...
techxplore.com

Facebook faces UK legal action over 'dominance'

Facebook was set to be targeted Friday by a multi-billion-dollar class action suit from a British competition law expert, who alleges that the US social network abused its dominant position with "unfair" terms. Liza Lovdahl Gormsen is to file a lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta at Britain's Competition Appeal Tribunal,...
Sunderland Echo

44m UK Facebook users in line for compensation over ‘unfair’ data use

Facebook in the UK is being sued for billions of pounds which, if successful, could see more than 44 million users compensated amid claims they had their data exploited. Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched a class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta, at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing the technology giant of abusing its market dominance.
The Independent

Legal action against Facebook seeks compensation for 44 million UK users

A multibillion-pound legal claim has been launched against Facebook in the UK, which if successful could see more than 44 million people compensated over “unfair” terms and conditions being imposed on users.Competition law expert Dr Liza Lovdahl Gormsen has launched the class-action lawsuit against Facebook’s parent firm, Meta at the Competition Appeal Tribunal, accusing the technology giant of abusing its market dominance, and seeking a minimum of £2.3 billion in damages.The legal action argues that Facebook used its dominant position to force users to agree to terms and conditions which then allowed the firm to generate billions in revenues...
FOXBusiness

Facebook parent Meta faces $3.1B UK class action for breach of competition law

The parent company of Facebook is facing a class action lawsuit in the United Kingdom for breach of competition law, according to a report. The filing accuses the parent company, California-based Meta, of abusing its dominance of social networking in the U.K. for several years, according to TechCrunch. The accusation...
techstartups.com

Facebook faces $3.2 billion class action in the UK over allegations it abused its market dominance by exploiting the personal data of 44 million users

Early this month, France’s data privacy watchdog CNIL fined Alphabet’s Google €150 million ($169 million) and Facebook €60 ($68,000) million for violating EU privacy rules by making it difficult for French internet users to refuse online trackers known as cookies. Meta, the parent company of Facebook,...
CNET

Google and Meta fined $237M over user tracking in France

France's data protection agency issued a 210 million euro ($237 million) fine to Google and Meta on Thursday over user tracking concerns. Both companies made it harder for people to refuse cookie tracking than to accept it, said the Commission Nationale de l'Informatique et des Libertés. Google received the...
The Independent

Amazon’s Alexa down for users in UK

Amazon’s Alexa virtual assistant is down in the UK, leaving users unable to access smart speakers and other devices.According to service status website DownDector, UK users began reporting problems with Alexa at around 7am on Friday, with more than 8,000 reports since recorded.Many users are reporting being unable to wake their voice-activated Amazon Echo smart devices, with some seeing a ring of red lights and a message to try again later.Others have taken to social media to complain of being unable to wake or access their Alexa-powered devices.The virtual assistant is built into millions of devices available in the UK, including smart speakers and home hubs, which can be used to control appliances around the home.Amazon has been contacted for comment on the issue. The tech firm has so far not confirmed the cause of the problem. Read More Liz Truss calls on ‘free world’ to reduce economic dependence on RussiaThe Works enjoys strong Christmas from Peppa Pig and Paw PatrolMan dies following crash involving car and lorry
The Independent

Social media platforms ‘must refund victims’ who have been defrauded

Social media giants have failed to do enough to stop fraudsters and must “refund the British public for any scam”, the chairman of an influential Commons committee has said.In a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee hearing, Julian Knight Conservative MP for Solihull and chairman of the committee, branded the social media platforms a “disgrace” and said they had been making money from scams “for too many years”.Speaking to Richard Earley, UK public policy manager for Facebook owner Meta Mr Knight said: “It seems incredible to me and to the public, the idea that you are systematically, over...
The Independent

UK government sued over ‘pie-in-the-sky’ net-zero strategy

The UK government is being sued by environmental campaigners over claims it has failed to set out credible policies that will tackle the climate crisis. ClientEarth described the country’s approach to achieving net zero carbon emissions as “pie-in-the-sky”.The environmental law charity will argue the government breached its legal duty under sections 13 and 14 of the Climate Change Act 2008 to show that its plan will actually reduce emissions enough to meet carbon targets. The organisation’s senior lawyer, Sam Hunter Jones, said: “It’s not enough for the UK government simply to have a net zero strategy, it needs to include...
