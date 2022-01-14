ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FedEx wants anti-missile lasers on planes

By Luke Funk
fox32chicago.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK - FedEx is asking for permission to equip some cargo plans with a system that emits infrared laser energy outside the aircraft as a countermeasure against heat-seeking missiles. FedEx wants to install the military-style system on at least one Airbus Model A321-200 airplane according to an unpublished...

