The night started off with Chris Pronger giving a great speech and ending it by slamming a Bud Light...Most St.Louis banner raising ever?. First Period - Niko Mikkola fell behind the net allowing Matt Duchene to gain control of the puck. Duchene skated towards the front of the net. Instead of shooting the puck on goal he floated it over to Ryan Johansen for the tap in. Not a great start to this one. Less than five minutes in the Blues were already down 1-0.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO