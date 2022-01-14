ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaitlyn Bristowe reacts to ‘Bachelorette’ contestant Clint Arlis’ death

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 5 days ago
Kaitlyn Bristowe is reacting to Clint Arlis' death on social media. Getty Images; kaitlynbristowe/In

Kaitlyn Bristowe called former “Bachelorette” contestant Clint Arlis’ death a “tragedy.”

“Alright, this is an Instagram Story I did not think I’d be doing tonight, but Clint, who was on my season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ I’m gonna say tragically — he tragically passed at 34 years old,” Bristowe said in a video late Thursday.

“I’m not sure what happened, how it happened.”

Although Bristowe, 36, and Arlis, parted ways on bad terms — he was best known for his “villains gotta vill” slogan — she let bygones be bygones to honor his legacy.

Bristowe went on Instagram to talk about Arlis’ sudden death.

“All I want to say is from knowing him on the show, even though, you know, things didn’t end on the best terms for us, from his time on the show to today, I have heard nothing but incredible things about that person,” she continued.

“From his peers, his students, his coaches, his teachers, his friends, his family. Clint was very well respected in his world, and it is an absolute tragedy of what’s happened.”

Arlis’ sister announced his untimely death this week in a Facebook post, sharing he had died on Jan. 11 at age 34. She didn’t disclose her brother’s cause of death but said details for a service would be provided later.

Arlis appeared on Season 11 of the ABC series.

“This Instagram Story is literally to just say to anyone who knows him who might follow me that I am so sorry,” Bristowe ended her video. “It’s such a huge loss, and I’m honestly just beside myself with this news.”

Bristowe ended Season 11 of the dating reality series by getting engaged to Shawn Booth, but they parted ways three years later. She’s currently engaged to another “Bachelorette” star, Jason Tartick, who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season in 2018.

