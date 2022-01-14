ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
From the Community Editorial Board: The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision in 2022

By Daily Camera editorial
Daily Camera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: What grade would you give to America in 2022 for living up to The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s vision in his famous “I Have a Dream” speech?. I would give the country a D-plus. I have graded many papers and speeches in my life, so I took this...

Vibe

Coretta Scott King’s Daughter Says Her Mother Should Be Honored On Martin Luther King Jr. Day

The daughter of iconic civil rights activist Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. has called for her late mother, Coretta Scott King, to be honored alongside her father during the national holiday celebrating his life and legacy. Dr. Bernice King took to social media on Monday (Jan. 17) with a post requesting that the public also pay tribute to Coretta Scott King’s contributions to the civil rights movement, as the late author and activist worked just as tirelessly as her husband to improve the circumstances for Black people in this country. “As you honor my father today, please remember and honor my...
POLITICS
The Independent

Critical race theory opponent Marco Rubio taken to task for selective quote to mark Martin Luther King Day

The yearly tradition of celebrating the life of civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr. has come, and with it the annual flood of lawmakers and pundits selectively distilling his complex and nuanced ideas into convenient quotes, divorced from context, that fit whatever agenda they hope to advance. Washington Post political reporter Eugene Scott noted the phenomenon ahead of MLK day on Twitter. “Bracing myself for a slew of MLK quotes Monday from folks who have spent nearly every other day fo the past year fighting against [Critical Race Theory],” he wrote. It did not take long for...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Martin Luther King’s son and Democrats hit out at senators blocking voting rights bill: ‘History will not remember them kindly’

Top democrats and the eldest son of Martin Luther King marked the national holiday that would have celebrated his father’s 93rd birthday by railing against the de facto Senate supermajority requirement. They called out two Democrats for enabling Republican attacks on voting rights by refusing to change Senate rules so Democrats can enact voting rights legislation.Speaking at Washington’s Union Station, civil rights activist Martin Luther King III warned that American democracy “stands on the brink of serious trouble” as long as voting rights legislation backed by Democrats remains bogged down in the upper chamber.The Senate is set to return...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
Deadline

MLK Day: Macro’s Charles D. King On The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King In America 2022

Editors note: On the commemoration of what would have been Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s 93rd birthday, multi-platform company Macro founder Charles D. King today takes a big picture look at an American icon and his influence in a guest column for Deadline. *** The significance of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday in 2022 embodies a day of remembrance for one of our country’s and our world’s greatest leaders. Cut down by an assassin’s bullets in 1968 at the age of just 39, he was a man who sacrificed his life and his family for all of us for the work that he...
SOCIETY
The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

Local events to commemorate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s birthday

Update: A unity march in downtown Aberdeen previously scheduled for Jan. 15 is postponed due to the threat of inclement weather. Amory and Aberdeen will celebrate Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with events beginning this weekend, leading up to the Jan. 17 national holiday in his honor. “Our...
ABERDEEN, MS
Kansas Reflector

Reclaiming Martin Luther King Jr. Day from watered-down convenience

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. The Rev. Michelle Higgins is founder and executive director of Faith for Justice and senior pastor St. John’s UCC-The Beloved Community in St. Louis. Mike Milton […] The post Reclaiming Martin Luther King Jr. Day from watered-down convenience appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans Share ‘Hope In Going Forward’ During Martin Luther King, Jr. Marade

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver’s Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade is one of the largest MLK celebrations in the nation. Every year, thousands join the march and parade through the streets, honoring his life and legacy. This year, it resumed after a year off due to the pandemic. (credit: CBS) “I feel blessed to be alive in the land of the free,” one supporter told CBS4’s Mekialaya White as he walked along 17th Street and Esplanade. “We’re here to support our Black brothers and sisters, to stand in solidarity,” another chimed in. Pamela McGinnis was also among those participants. She’s been an activist for...
DENVER, CO
Person
Martin Luther King Jr
Person
Martin Luther King
CBS Denver

Annual Martin Luther King Jr. ‘Marade’ Held In Denver

DENVER (CBS4)– The 37th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Marade kicked off Monday morning in Denver with speeches by activists and advocates at the “I have a Dream” Monument in City Park. (credit: CBS) This year’s theme is “The Security of Justice.” Gov. Jared Polis was one of the featured speakers. “The shared vision that we have, the vision of kings vision for everyone, one of inclusion, one of equality where everyone can succeed no matter who they are, where they came from, what they look like,” said Polis. Gov. Jared Polis (credit: CBS) The community took the opportunity to be thankful together, in person to help commemorate Dr. King and his message. “Get your children to understand how important today is. That today is not just marked for a man that wanted to get equal rights for people that don’t matter. I’m here for my daughter, my sons, for everyone in my family because I’m walking to make sure that legacy continues,” said one speaker. Thousands marched along East Colfax to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King Jr. on his birthday. The Marade has been happening in Denver for the past 37 years. (credit: CBS) LINK: Aurora MLK Commemoration Events
DENVER, CO
chicagocrusader.com

Rev. Jackson makes trip down memory lane about his mentor, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

If Dr. King were alive today, Rev. Jesse L. Jackson, Sr. Thursday said his mentor would be leading a massive social action demonstration not just for social justice including talking to Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), who is one of two key Democrats blocking two voting rights bills, but pushing passage of two voting rights bills being held hostage in the Senate.
CHICAGO, IL
uticaphoenix.net

6 Songs Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr’s Dream And

In 1986, Hip Hop contributed to one of the most memorable Dr. King tributes in music history. “King Holiday” was released on Jan. 13 to commemorate Dr. King’s first observation as a national holiday. Hip Hop legends Kurtis Blow and Grandmaster Melle Mel co-wrote the six-minute track with music journalist Bill Adler and Phillip Jones, who also served as co-producer. The tribute was executive produced by Dexter Scott King, Dr. King’s youngest son, who started the project.
MUSIC
#Black People#Americans
pioneerinstitute.org

Stanford’s Prof. Clayborne Carson on Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Civil Rights Vision & Legacy

This week on “The Learning Curve,” co-hosts Gerard Robinson and Cara Candal talk with Dr. Clayborne Carson, the Martin Luther King, Jr. Centennial Professor of History Emeritus at Stanford University and the Founding Editor of The Papers of Martin Luther King, Jr. He describes the larger political and spiritual lessons Dr. King and the other leaders of the Southern Christian Leadership Conference (SCLC) sought to impart regarding nonviolent protest, and the complex relationship among Dr. King, the SCLC, the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee (SNCC), and less well-known civil rights figures like the late Bob P. Moses. They discuss how hymns and literary works such as Langston Hughes’s 1951 poem “Harlem (A Dream Deferred),” strongly influenced Dr. King’s sermons and speeches. Dr. Carson compares how racial issues have differed in Southern and Northern cities, noting MLK’s 1966 Chicago Campaign. They explore whether K-12 U.S. history instruction sufficiently covers the Civil Rights era compared to other important periods, and Dr. Carson offers insights on how policymakers, schools, and parents can draw on lessons from the Civil Rights era to better understand race in America. He concludes with a description of the World House Documentary Film Festival, a free, four-day webinar and virtual film festival celebrating MLK, beginning on January 14th.
BOSTON, MA
Inman.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s most challenging struggle was housing

As real estate pros, it is vital that we understand the historical context and the lasting implication of “location, location, location,” especially if it is wielded to exclude, devalue or separate. “Location, location, location” signals the crème de la crème of real estate. On its surface, “location, location,...
REAL ESTATE
NewsBreak
Society
eugeneweekly.com

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Week

Very early in his civil rights campaign, Martin Luther King Jr. posed this inquiry to an audience in Montgomery, Alabama: “Life’s most persistent and urgent question is, ‘What are you doing for others?’” He repeated the question often, and it bears another examination as we celebrate the observance of his birthday Jan. 17. Locally, this year’s commemorations include the annual Eugene-Springfield NAACP Community MLK March as well as Springfield’s 24th annual Martin Luther King, Jr. March, Celebration and Student Contest, organized in part by the Springfield Alliance for Equality and Respect (SAfER). Additionally, Lane Community College will host cultural arts advocate and Spelman College president Mary Schmidt Campbell on Jan. 13, and Oregon State University is hosting a week-long series of events, the school’s 40th annual Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebration Week. It is a chance for everyone to recharge their batteries in the ever-continuing struggle for equity and to remember, too, the introduction to the quote above, noted in a collection of sermons published in 1963 (Strength to Love): “Light has come into the world, and every man must decide whether he will walk in the light of creative altruism or the darkness of destructive selfishness. This is the judgement.” See calendar listings for more events, all week long.
SPRINGFIELD, OR

