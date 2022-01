Mike Brown insists a resurgent Jack Nowell must be restored to England’s backline after acclaiming him as the greatest winger he has played alongside.Nowell is in contention to win his first cap since the 2019 World Cup in the Six Nations opener against Scotland on 5 February after overcoming a dire run of injuries.Impressed by his renewed impact for Exeter Eddie Jones recalled the 28-year-old to his 36-strong training squad that will begin preparations for the Championship in Brighton next week.Nowell, who owns a pub in his home town of Newlyn, has benefited from giving up alcohol and losing a...

