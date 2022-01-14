ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cavs add Jose Calderon to front office as special adviser

By Daryl Ruiter
 5 days ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – The Cavaliers added José Calderón to the front office as a special adviser the team announced Friday.

President of basketball operations Koby Altman announced the addition.

“We are thrilled to add someone of José Calderón’s background and experience to our front office,” Altman said in a statement. “His accomplishments as a basketball player and familiarity with our organization will be invaluable. We look forward to his insights and perspective on how we can continue moving this team forward and enhancing our efforts towards sustainable and long-term success here in Cleveland.”

Calderón joins Altman’s front office after spending time with the NBA players association where he served as the special assistant to the executive director and worked closely with NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts and the NBPA’s senior management team on union strategy and specific issues relevant to current NBA players.

According to the Cavs, Calderón “will assist the front office achieve their goals both on and off the court in a variety of engagements.”

Calderón spent 14 seasons in the NBA, playing for seven different teams, including the Cavaliers’ NBA Finals run during the 2017-18 season. He posted career averages of 8.9 points, 2.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists in 26.4 minutes over 895 career games.

