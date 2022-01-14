ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tips for our northern friends Life on the Farm

By Larry McDermott
Tryon Daily Bulletin
 5 days ago

You can see them coming down the interstate, moving into our tiny piece of tranquility and blundering through our lives like a rogue cow discovering somebody left the lid off the sweet feed can. They are the Yankee horde, hurtling their frozen bodies down here to get away from...

www.tryondailybulletin.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Nature Conservancy

Conservation-Friendly Farming Can Benefit Both Birds and Crops

I love birds and bird watching – from the aerial twists and turns of the agile barn swallow, to the sally and hover of a flycatcher catching a moth, to the adorable top knot of the rotund California quail. Birds bring me great personal enjoyment and define a part of my being.
pittsburghquarterly.com

A farm life

From photographs I sent to expert tracker Linda Spielman, she was able to tell me wonderful little stories about what animals on our farm were doing last winter. At the top of our hill, a mouse bounded across deep snow, its hind feet sinking into holes made by its front feet. “Lots of animals do this kind of thing in deep snow because it takes less energy than making new holes with the hind feet,” she said. “Imagine walking behind someone in a foot of snow — you would probably step in the holes made by the person you were following.”
ANIMALS
sonomacountygazette.com

Loving life in Rio Nido. We made it, friends.

Wowee, it is 2022. It's been quite the ride in 2021. I am counting my blessings and am grateful for each and every day. Despite the pandemic, flexibility and growth have been necessary to deal with all the changes our society has been going through. I know a lot of folks have been experiencing depression due to this pandemic. What I can offer is some friendly advice to soften the doldrums of the pandemic and loneliness many of us feel. I find going out for a walk around the neighborhood helps me. It's good for the body and mind. A little fresh air seriously goes a long way to help with the loneliness many feel. It is also good to run into neighbors who are out and about doing the same thing. And let's hope that 2022 is a year full of luck and happiness for all. Have a very happy new year!
RIO NIDO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
nonahoodnews.com

Best Friends in the Nonahood: Checking in With Our 2021 Pooches

After several months of writing about the pooches of the Bark Park in the Nonahood, you might like to know how they spent their holidays. Everyone will of course remember the ever-handsome DRACO. He is still sleeping on the sofa only when his blanket is placed on it appropriately. Draco is seen here posing in front of his Christmas tree in December. Glad the family got to enjoy the tree as well!
PETS
One Green Planet

TikTok Tip: 5 Life Changing Habits

It’s a new year, which means there’s no better time than now to implement new healthy habits into your life. Kaitlyn Anderson shares 5 habits that completely changed her life for the better, and she challenged you to give them a try yourself!. The first tip is to...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
smallfarmersjournal.com

Our Journey from Poor Hill Farm to Abundant Farmstead

Our Journey from Poor Hill Farm to Abundant Farmstead. I first read about biochar and the highly fertile soils called the ‘black gold’ of the Amazon in the summer of 2007. That night I read the article out loud twice to my wife, and together we became captivated by the idea. Biochar transformed the thin acid soils of the Amazon into deep, rich and dark earth. We also had thin sandy soils on our 67 acre farmstead. Biochar is simply charcoal, made from any biomass and then used for agriculture. We read that biochar lasts for thousands of years, creating a living ‘reef’, a porous carbon hotel for the soil life. Its sponge-like nature absorbs and holds nutrients, water and oxygen, enriching the soil matrix and preventing leaching. In the Amazon biochar was made from tree biomass, and we had 45 acres of dead and dying softwood on our land as a result of our farm’s history of hard and depleting use. The article gave us an idea of how to make this pulp wood more valuable to us. As a horse logger, I would have lost money trying to sell all this pulp wood to the local log yard. Before reading about biochar we had chosen the name Green Fire Farm, while admiring the green flames of an arising daylily bed. We wanted our farm name to reflect our love for the vibrant beauty of nature. Biochar seemed to hold the promise of supporting such vibrant growth, in this case literally arising from fire.
AGRICULTURE
psyche.co

Be they friend or foe, animals share our blood and our planet

Breathes there a child with soul so dead who never to herself has said ‘I want a dog … a cat … a horse … a turtle … or a baby hippopotamus’? Maybe so, but such a youngster would be very unusual. The human-animal connection is as old as our own evolutionary history, which is not surprising given that we, too, are animals. Even if denied a pet, nearly every child (at least in the Western world) grows up drenched in animalia, from pyjamas to cartoons, toys, songs, blankets, underwear, socks and even wallpaper. Moreover, it is difficult to imagine children’s books and stories that are not inhabited – make that, dominated – by our animal relatives. This makes it difficult, indeed impossible, to determine the extent to which this zoophilia derives from persistent exposure, itself driven by adults, who typically assume that this is what children want.
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
myrtlebeachsc.com

Tips To Make Your Home Kid-Friendly

Once you’ve had kids, parenting them becomes your full-time responsibility. Part of your responsibilities as a parent includes providing them with a kid-friendly and safe. Undoubtedly, your home will pose a few challenges to your child’s safety around. Thankfully, there are many ways you can ensure your kids’ safety at home without compromising your design and décor goals.
KIDS
popville.com

Checking in on our Snowy Owl Friend, Duchess!

Hello Duchess. Surely pleased by Sunday’s snow. As folks noted last time, “here’s a nice post from the Chicago Audubon Society on ethical owl viewing/photography.”. If you spot a hawk, any interesting wildlife or celebrity skateboarder Tony Hawk, and get a good photo please send in an email where you spotted it to [email protected]. Thanks! Hawks around Town is made possible by a generous grant from the Ben and Sylvia Gardner foundation.
ANIMALS
Shropshire Star

Puppetry brings Animal Farm to life on Birmingham stage

"How can we keep audiences feeling surprised and intrigued by what puppetry can do? How can puppetry keep discovering itself?" Toby Olié made his first puppet when he was six, after discovering a "how to" guide in the school library. He also found his dream profession that day. The...
ENTERTAINMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#If I Did It#Yankee#Black And Tan
Plainview Daily Herald

Tips for new pet parents from the Texas Farm Bureau

The Texas Farm Bureau recently released tips from Dr. Bob Judd, a longtime Waco-area veterinarian, on welcoming a new pet into the household. That included choosing the right food, as Judd said he is often asked by clients what he thinks is the best pet food for dogs and cats. In response, he said that pet owners should consider the digestibility, quality control measures and nutritional content of the food.
WACO, TX
rpgsite.net

Genshin Impact: Cor Lapis farming locations and tips for fast gathering

Even just having one character in Genshin Impact can be fairly resource-demanding as a laid-back player, but Cor Lapis is one material with quite a bit of use. You’ll need plenty of the orange stones to keep characters like Chongyun, Keqing, and Zhongli ascended - and account for extra if you use more than one of these three on a regular basis.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Complex

Cracker Barrel to Pay $9.4 Million After Customer Ordered, Drank From Glass Filled With Chemical Instead of Water

American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel has must pay a man $9.4 million in damages after he was served a glass filled with chemicals instead of water, CNN reports. The incident occured in 2014, when William Cronnon was having lunch at a Marion County Cracker Barrel and drank from a cup filled with what he believed to be water. Cronnon “immediately [realized] that it was not ice water but was some chemical that caused a burning sensation in his mouth or esophagus,” court documents read. The chemical in question was later revealed to be Eco-San, a corrosive kitchen cleaning agent that allegedly caused permanent internal injury to Cronnon.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy