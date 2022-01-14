Tips for our northern friends Life on the Farm

Our Journey from Poor Hill Farm to Abundant Farmstead. I first read about biochar and the highly fertile soils called the ‘black gold’ of the Amazon in the summer of 2007. That night I read the article out loud twice to my wife, and together we became captivated by the idea. Biochar transformed the thin acid soils of the Amazon into deep, rich and dark earth. We also had thin sandy soils on our 67 acre farmstead. Biochar is simply charcoal, made from any biomass and then used for agriculture. We read that biochar lasts for thousands of years, creating a living ‘reef’, a porous carbon hotel for the soil life. Its sponge-like nature absorbs and holds nutrients, water and oxygen, enriching the soil matrix and preventing leaching. In the Amazon biochar was made from tree biomass, and we had 45 acres of dead and dying softwood on our land as a result of our farm’s history of hard and depleting use. The article gave us an idea of how to make this pulp wood more valuable to us. As a horse logger, I would have lost money trying to sell all this pulp wood to the local log yard. Before reading about biochar we had chosen the name Green Fire Farm, while admiring the green flames of an arising daylily bed. We wanted our farm name to reflect our love for the vibrant beauty of nature. Biochar seemed to hold the promise of supporting such vibrant growth, in this case literally arising from fire.

