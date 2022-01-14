Shocking Dolphins Off Season Moves

Fox Sports’ Joy Taylor has followed The Dolphins for a long time and they never cease to amaze her, the newest surprise to her was the firing of Brian Flores, she says, “I was genuinely shocked, for The Dolphins that says a lot.”

Taylor feels the termination was not about wins and loses claiming, “Is it ever a football decision? It is always optics and relationships.”

She does not like the “play nice” attitude the team seems to have stating, “It is football your supposed to win, it is not how everybody gets along, what is that?”

She furthers her point by saying, “The purpose of a group project is to learn to work together.”

Will The Dolphins work well together in the future? Time will tell.