Police appeal for witnesses after woman raped near Peckham Rye station

A disturbance in front of the Jamestown Police station Friday afternoon resulted in the arrest of a city man. Jamestown Police responded to the dispute on East 2nd Street shortly before 4:45 PM and saw several subjects holding back 30-year-old Roy Mitchell, who was trying to escape their grasp in order to go after a female victim who was also on scene. An investigation found that the incident began at a residence on the city's south side, and that when the victim tried to remove herself and her four children -- who were between ages 6 and 12 -- from the incident, Mitchell allegedly climbed into the victim's vehicle and continued the dispute until it arrived at the station. One of the children was able to enter the reception area to alert police. Mitchell was taken into custody without further incident and was transported to the Jamestown City Jail on four counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO