NYC corrections officer punched woman in face outside Brooklyn party: NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty corrections officer was arrested in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon after allegedly punching a woman after a verbal dispute in front of her home.

Bobby Chapman, 34, a New York City Department of Corrections employee, was charged with assault following his arrest around 6 p.m.

Authorities said earlier in the day, Chapman was attending a family party in the vicinity on Thatford and Hegeman avenues in the Brownsville section of the borough.

While at the event, Chapman became involved in a verbal dispute with a 49-year-old neighbor.

The situation quickly escalated, and Chapman allegedly attacked the woman, striking her in the left eye with a closed fist, causing bruising and swelling.

It remains unclear if the victim sought medical treatment for her injuries.

Authorities did not elaborate on what the dispute was over.