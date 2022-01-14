ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NYC corrections officer punched woman in face outside Brooklyn party: NYPD

By Erica Brosnan
 5 days ago

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — An off-duty corrections officer was arrested in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon after allegedly punching a woman after a verbal dispute in front of her home.

Bobby Chapman, 34, a New York City Department of Corrections employee, was charged with assault following his arrest around 6 p.m.

Authorities said earlier in the day, Chapman was attending a family party in the vicinity on Thatford and Hegeman avenues in the Brownsville section of the borough.

While at the event, Chapman became involved in a verbal dispute with a 49-year-old neighbor.

The situation quickly escalated, and Chapman allegedly attacked the woman, striking her in the left eye with a closed fist, causing bruising and swelling.

It remains unclear if the victim sought medical treatment for her injuries.

Authorities did not elaborate on what the dispute was over.

Comments / 10

Lucienne Lombard
5d ago

does he have a mother, sister a wife or was he drop from a tree. what kind of corrections officer is he, if his fist does the talking.

Reply
6
Nathaniel Butler
5d ago

it's not clear what the dispute was about, but we all know that woman can be "touchy" because men instinctively show restraint. We have no idea if she was putting hands on him first because who would knock out an old lady?

Reply
3
 

