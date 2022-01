No 10 has apologised to Buckingham Palace after parties were held on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral, but is refusing to say if Boris Johnson knew about them.It is understood the apology was made by a Downing Street official, in a telephone call – rather than in a conversation involving the prime minister.Asked if Mr Johnson knew about the parties on 16 April last year, his spokesman said: “We have set out that the prime minister was not in No 10 in 16 April.”He also refused to say if the apology to the Palace acknowledged that the gatherings...

U.K. ・ 6 DAYS AGO