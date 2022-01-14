ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Person declared dead after being pulled from Channel

INS News
 5 days ago

Rescuers in France find 25 other people on board boat in trouble and five others on...

insnews.org

Comments / 0

Related
WTOP

Man dead after being trapped in Wolfsville house fire

A man is dead after being trapped in a house fire Wednesday night in Wolfsville, Maryland. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to a call at around 7 p.m. about a single-house fire in the 10800 block of Gambrill Park Road .When crews arrived to the scene, the front of the home was fully engulfed in flames.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
foxbangor.com

Belfast man dead after being struck by car

BELFAST — A Belfast man has died after being hit by a car on Saturday evening. According to a press release from Belfast Police Chief Gerald Lincoln, 80-year-old Robert Day was walking across Lincolnville Avenue near Belfast Variety at about 6 p.m. when he was struck by a pickup truck driven by 37-year-old Jesse Johnson-Rogers.
BELFAST, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Asylum#Refugees#Accident#Channel#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
Country
France
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Immigration
insideedition.com

Teen Daughter of Slain Photojournalist Finds His Body After He Was Shot Dead Leaving His Mexico Home

After reporter and photographer Margarito Martínez Esquivel, who covered crime and violence, was shot dead in front of his home in Tijuana, Mexico, on Monday, it was his 16-year-old daughter who found the body, his wife, Elena Martínez, said. The teen had heard three gunshots and found her father’s body by his car, outside of their home in the Camino Verde neighborhood, she said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Pakistan pilot refuses to fly after emergency landing because shift had ended

A Pakistan pilot refused to complete a journey because his shift ended after the plane had to make an emergency landing.A plane with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), the country’s national air carrier, was scheduled to leave Riyadh in Saudi Arabia on Sunday and fly to Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan. The PIA pilot, however, had to make an emergency landing shortly after take off at Saudi Arabia’s Dammam airport due to bad weather conditions.The pilot then refused to fly, saying his shift hours had ended, according to The Express Tribune.The sudden turn of events led to brief chaos after...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
AFP

Photojournalist shot dead in Mexican border city

A photojournalist was shot dead Monday in Mexico's crime-plagued city of Tijuana bordering the United States, authorities said -- the latest such murder in one of the world's deadliest countries for reporters. More than 100 reporters have been murdered since 2000 in Mexico and only a fraction of the crimes have resulted in convictions. str-sem/dr/caw
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Ten DR Congo prisoners sentenced for mass rapes in jail

Ten prisoners have been found guilty of raping dozens of female inmates during a violent riot at an overcrowded jail in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Thirty-seven women and a teenage girl testified that they were repeatedly raped during a three-day riot at Kasapa Central Prison near Lubumbashi in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
104.1 WIKY

Palestinian man, 80, found dead after being held in Israeli raid

JILJILYA, West Bank (Reuters) -An 80-year-old Palestinian man, described by his family as a U.S. citizen, was found dead after being detained and handcuffed during an Israeli raid on a village in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials and relatives said on Wednesday. The body of Omar Abdalmajeed As’ad was...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy