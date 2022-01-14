ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Windrush descendants lose fight to expand compensation scheme

INS News
 5 days ago

High court rejects case brought by four people who arrived in the UK as adults to join family...

The Independent

Son of ‘Windrush victim’ waits for ruling on first round of High Court fight

The son of a “Windrush victim” is waiting to see if he has won the first round of his High Court fight with Home Secretary Priti Patel.Damian Gabrielle, 39, who moved from St Lucia in the Caribbean to Britain at 18 and lives with his partner, Kate Mead, 43, in Catford South East London, wants to fight the Home Office’s decision to “refuse to regularise” his immigration status.During an online High Court hearing on Wednesday, he asked a judge to give him the go-ahead to seek a judicial review.If it fails, Mr Gabrielle faces continued struggles to remain in this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Technology tycoon facing extradition begins latest stage of legal battle

A British technology tycoon facing extradition to the United States after being accused of fraud has begun the latest stage of a legal battle.Mike Lynch has mounted a High Court challenge to a decision made by a judge during extradition proceedings.A High Court judge is considering the argument at a hearing in London.Mr Justice Swift heard how, in July, a judge at Westminster Magistrates’ Court rejected “various challenges” Mr Lynch had made to extradition and said Home Secretary Priti Patel could decide whether he should be extradited.Ms Patel subsequently asked District Judge Michael Snow if she could have until March...
LAW
BBC

Windrush immigrant's son loses High Court fight

The son of a Windrush generation immigrant has lost a High Court fight with the Home Secretary Priti Patel. Damian Gabrielle, 39, who moved from St Lucia to Britain at 18, wants to challenge the decision to "refuse to regularise" his immigration status. A High Court judge refused to give...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Home Office age assessment policy for asylum seekers is unlawful, High Court rules

The Home Office’s process for age-assessing young asylum seekers when they arrive in the UK has been ruled unlawful by the High Court.A judge said the policy of detaining young people for an age assessment immediately upon arrival, without an appropriate adult to support them, breaches the law.Hundreds of unaccompanied young people arriving on UK shores have been detained by the government in a facility called the Kent Intake Unit (KIU) for the purposes of carrying out a “short” age assessment, since Kent County Council stopped taking them into care in September 2020.The Home Office recruited its own social workers...
POLITICS
The Independent

Lawyers fear ‘irreparable’ damage without more legal aid investment

Legal aid in Scotland is coming under “extraordinary pressure” with ministers now at risk of causing “irreparable” damage to the system, lawyers have warned.The Law Society of Scotland fears a “generation of underfunding” will result in people who cannot afford legal representation being denied access to justice.Society president Ken Dalling has raised concerns with the Scottish Government’s director of justice Neil Rennick following a series of letters and meetings between the Government the Scottish Legal Aid Board and representatives of the Scottish Solicitors Bar Association.Solicitors in Scotland’s three principal bar associations in Scotland – in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen...
POLITICS
The Independent

More children will be wrongly treated as adults under Patel’s asylum bill, MPs warn

More children coming to the UK to seek sanctuary will be wrongly labelled adults under Priti Patel’s new immigration bill, cross-party MPs have warned.The Joint Committee on Human Rights said government plans to lower the threshold for young asylum seekers to be identified as over-18 and to use “scientific” methods to carry out age assessments would have “, with “severe” consequences” and lead to more children housed in conditions that are “completely inappropriate”.The committee’s report said changes “may result in more children being placed into unsafe accommodation with inadequate safeguarding and no access to services such as education, to which...
U.K.
The Independent

UK government U-turns on ‘double jobbing’ for Northern Ireland politicians

The UK government is to drop controversial plans to reintroduce "double jobbing" for Northern Irish MPs, following an outcry.Ministers had been planning to change the rules to let MPs also sit as MLAs without the need to step down from their seats. But the move was opposed by all of the main parties in Northern Ireland except the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).Critics of the change pointed out that the change would allow DUP leader Jeffrey Donaldson to stand for the assembly while remaining MP for Lagan Valley.This would avoid a potentially difficult by-election for Sir Jeffrey's party, which has been...
POLITICS
The Independent

Labour: Government has ‘badly let down’ British Council workers in Afghanistan

The Government has “badly” let down British Council staff and contractors with many “still trapped” in Afghanistan Labour has said.But the Government said it is working with the international community “to do all we can” to enable those eligible to relocate to the UK.Asking an urgent question in the Commons, Labour shadow foreign office minister Fabian Hamilton said: “Months after the Taliban took control in Afghanistan, there are still many, many British Council staff and contractors stranded in the country and facing threats of violence every single day from the regime.”He insisted “we owe those brave, brave people so...
WORLD
