ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Punxsutawney, PA

PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH COUNCIL REVIEWS PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMY LEAGUE STUDY

By Hometown5
wpxz1041fm.com
 5 days ago

A report from the Pennsylvania Economy League’s study of Punxsutawney was reviewed by the Borough...

www.wpxz1041fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

It Is Time to End West Chester Borough Council’s Reign of Error

Op-Ed by Beth Ann Rosica, Chester County Libertarian Committee. The West Chester Borough Council continues to enact mandates that not only epitomize government overreach, but now they are denying hard-working Borough staff the opportunity for gainful employment. On October 20, 2021, Council voted unanimously to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine as a condition of employment for all Borough employees. Most municipalities have not taken this draconian step, including our own county. The Borough employs a total of 126 staff, including 43 police officers who are members of the Brotherhood of West Chester Police union and 40 staff from Public Works, Dispatch, and Parking who are members of the AFSCME union.
WEST CHESTER, PA
Warren Times Observer

Local competes in Pennsylvania Farm Show

Hialeah Stanton, 13, of Russell recently traveled to the Pennsylvania Farm Show. Stanton, Junior High School Princess for the Pennsylvania High School Rodeo Association, worked to promote the rodeo program at the Farm Show and also competed in goat tying on her 28-year-old pony. She also competed in barrels and poles on a new horse to the sport, Patriot, and had clean runs in all her events.
RUSSELL, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Punxsutawney, PA
Punxsutawney, PA
Government
thepressgroup.net

Mayor’s State of the Borough sets priorities, chides council

HILLSDALE—Mayor John Ruocco reserved the back chunk of his State of the Borough address on Jan. 4 to decrying a perceived lack of transparency on council and pushing against surprise bylaw changes that stripped him of some powers heading into 2022. Council brushes back its mayor, a critic,” Michael...
HILLSDALE, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Computers#The Borough Council
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Council Considers Studies of Four Troublesome Intersections

Resident complaints have prompted the Dexter City Council to request proposals from city engineers, OHM, to analyze four troublesome intersections. The Council considered the proposals at its January 10, 2022 meeting. Main Street at Baker Road. The complaint here is that the intersection traffic signal does not have a designated...
DEXTER, MI
wpxz1041fm.com

PUNXSUTAWNEY SCHOOL BOARD UPDATED ON PROJECTS

Today’s edition of The Punxsutawney Spirit reports, the school board was updated on Phase II projects at their Tuesday meeting. A few of the projects, according to the published report: The canopy at the elementary school has been completed, paving starts this summer and the heating and ventilating unit is in great condition and each room will have its own thermostat.
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
Reporter

Newtown Borough Council welcomes three new councilors and a new borough mayor

NEWTOWN BOROUGH >> The Newtown Borough Council welcomes the new year with three new members of council and a new borough mayor. District Court Judge Mick Petrucci was on hand on January 3 to administer the oath of office to the town’s new mayor, Republican John Burke, who replaces longtime mayor Charles “Corky” Swartz who decided not to run for re-election.
NEWTOWN, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Hanford Sentinel

Redistricting guidelines reviewed by local city council

The Lemoore City Council held a special meeting last week to review a presentation for proposed redistricting. Council members Jim Chaney (Dist. B), Frank Gornick (Dist. C) and David Orth (Dist. D), and Mayor Pro Tem Patricia Matthews (Dist. E) were present. Mayor Stuart Lyons was absent. Titled "Public Hearing:...
LEMOORE, CA
Main Line Media News

Fred Bush elected president of the Narberth Borough Council

NARBERTH – Continued issues over the pandemic, the long-delayed Narberth Avenue bridge and parking regulations were among topics raised by Fred Bush after he was elected as the new president of the Narberth Borough Council. Bush was named president this past week at the council’s reorganization meeting after being...
NARBERTH, PA
The Daily Item

Northumberland Borough Council appoints new council member

NORTHUMBERLAND — Borough native Tim L. Botts is Northumberland’s newest councilman after being appointed to replace Councilman Orlando Toro. Botts, 28, the branch manager of Northumberland National Bank, was unanimously approved as the new council member at last week’s public meeting. Toro, a Republican who was reelected in November to a four-year term, announced his decision in December to step down, citing personal medical reasons.
NORTHUMBERLAND, PA
Star News Group

Borowsky, DePaola and Coulson join borough council

POINT PLEASANT — Borough council members and other municipal officials took their oaths of office at Point Pleasant’s 2022 reorganization meeting on Sunday, Jan. 2.  Councilwoman Charlene Archer was selected to serve as borough council president, succeeding Councilwoman Antoinette Theresa “Toni” DePaola in that post. Ms. DePaola was sworn in for a new three-year term on the council, having won reelection with 5,585 votes last November.
POINT PLEASANT, NJ
homenewspa.com

Nazareth Borough Council holds reorganization meeting

The Nazareth Borough Council held their first meeting of the year in the Vigilance Hose Company Firehouse at 6 p.m. on Monday, January 3. The night’s agenda primarily consisted of reorganizational matters, such as scheduling for the upcoming year and making appointments to the Borough’s various boards. The...
NAZARETH, PA
Sun-Gazette

DuBoistown Borough Council talks burning, curb cutting in recent meeting

Following its yearly reorganizational meeting, the DuBoistown Borough Council agreed it would hold a public meeting to discuss burning in the borough next month. The meeting, which will occur Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 6 p.m., is brought on by 12 residents who have approached the borough office, including one who gave a presentation to borough council last year, who are disgruntled with the current burn ordinance.
DUBOISTOWN, PA
The Center Square

Lawmaker proposes school choice for Pennsylvania students in poor-performing districts

(The Center Square) – A Pennsylvania state senator is proposing a new school-choice program for students who live in the commonwealth’s poorest-performing public school districts. Sen. Judy Ward, R-Hollidaysburg, penned a memorandum to her colleague, soliciting co-sponsors for legislation to create new Lifeline Scholarships for students struggling in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy