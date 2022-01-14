PUNXSUTAWNEY BOROUGH COUNCIL REVIEWS PENNSYLVANIA ECONOMY LEAGUE STUDY

Op-Ed by Beth Ann Rosica, Chester County Libertarian Committee. The West Chester Borough Council continues to enact mandates that not only epitomize government overreach, but now they are denying hard-working Borough staff the opportunity for gainful employment. On October 20, 2021, Council voted unanimously to mandate the Covid-19 vaccine as a condition of employment for all Borough employees. Most municipalities have not taken this draconian step, including our own county. The Borough employs a total of 126 staff, including 43 police officers who are members of the Brotherhood of West Chester Police union and 40 staff from Public Works, Dispatch, and Parking who are members of the AFSCME union.

