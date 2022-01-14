ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold and EUR/USD Trade Higher: Elliott Wave Analysis

By Elliott Wave Financial Service
actionforex.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe USD remains bearish after US CPI figures this week that came out around expectations, while PPI yesterday increased by 0.2%, less than expected. The dollar is down even after some...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

FXStreet.com

Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD consolidates just under $1840 as analysts warn metal “expensive” given higher real yields

Spot gold is consolidating just under $1840 after Wednesday’s short-squeeze. Technicians may look to $1830 support to build longs, but analysts warn that gold is “expensive” given higher real yields. Spot gold (XAU/USD) prices are consolidating just under the $1840 mark on Thursday following Wednesday’s short-squeeze that...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD trades flat after dovish ECB messaging

The EURUSD pair showed little desire to move on Thursday, trading absolutely flat during the US session and last seen at around 1.1340. Traders paid attention to some US data today. Initial jobless claims worsened sharply to 286,000, up from the last week's 231,000. Continuing claims also rose and printed 1.635 million, against 1.551 million a week ago.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Euro Drifting as CPI Hits 5%

The euro is steady on Thursday, as EUR/USD trades at 1.1330 in the North American session. Inflation has been the buzzword across the major economies, boosted by soaring energy costs and supply bottlenecks which have resulted in shortages in some products. In the eurozone, inflation ticked up from 4.9% to 5.0% y/y in December. Core CPI remained at 2.6% y/y. Both of these readings matched the consensus.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

Weekly Forex Analysis: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD and more [Video]

Our weekly forex forecast video is posted every weekend for the coming week(s). Forex trading has large potential rewards, but also large potential risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in the fx market. Don’t trade with money you can’t afford to lose. You must be aware of the risks of investing in forex and be willing to accept them in order to trade in these markets. Forex trading involves substantial risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Please do not trade with borrowed money or money you cannot afford to lose. We will not accept liability for any loss or damage, including without limitation to, any loss of profit, which may arise directly or indirectly from the use of or reliance on such information. Weekly forex outlook opinions on this page are for informational purposes only and are not investment advice. You should do your own research before making any investment decisions and take full responsibility for your own results, performance.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3585; (P) 1.3617; (R1) 1.3646; …. Sideway consolidation continues in GBP/USD and intraday bias remains neutral. While deeper fall cannot be ruled out, downside of retreat should be contained by 1.3489 support to bring another rally. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Above 1.3748 will target 1.3833 first. Sustained break of 1.3833 will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high.
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: On the way to 1.1280 key support

EUR/USD remains pressured after breaking 200-SMA for the first time in two weeks. Bearish MACD signals, weekly descending trend line also keep sellers hopeful. Two-month-old support line challenges sellers, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement offers immediate support. EUR/USD fails to cheer greenback weakness, stays depressed around 1.1310 during the initial Asian session...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Market Sentiment Freezes, Dollar Largely Unchanged

Markets digest US jobless claims and Philly manufacturing. US stock futures correction deepens as risk sentiment has remained sparse, while the 10-year yield at 1.88% seems to be keeping the dollar buoyant. It appears the hawkish tone from the Fed has saturated markets and they have become less sensitive lately.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave View: EURUSD Has Resumed Lower

Short Term Elliott Wave view in EURUSD suggests rally to 1.1483 ended wave (4). Internal of wave (4) unfolded as an ABC zigzag Elliott Wave structure. In the 1 hour chart below, wave B ended as a triangle and wave C higher subdivided as a 5 waves impulse structure. Up from wave B, wave ((i)) ended at 1.135 and dips in wave ((ii)) ended at 1.1311. Pair then extended rally higher in wave ((iii)) towards 1.148 and dips in wave ((iv)) ended at 1.145. Final leg higher wave ((v)) ended at 1.148. This completed wave C and (4) in higher degree.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Could Resume Decline, 113.20 Holds The Key

USD/JPY started a fresh decline below the 115.00 support. A major bearish trend line is forming with resistance near 114.60 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is facing resistance near 1.1400, GBP/USD started a fresh increase above 1.3600. Gold price started a fresh increase above the $1,830 resistance zone. USD/JPY Technical...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

ECB Minutes and Christine Lagarde’s Dovishness Send EUR/GBP Lower

Minutes released from the December ECB meeting confirmed the dovishness that some ECB members have been touting for the last few days: recent and projected near-term inflation is driven by temporary factors that are expected to ease over the course of 2022. As recent as Thursday, Christine Lagarde echoed these comments, thus showing that even with EU CPI at 5% she still remains dovish. Lagarde continued by saying that the ECB has “every reason not to react as quickly” as the Fed. Similar comments were made this week by the ECB’s Villeroy, who said that inflation should fall back under 2% by year end.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Rises Again on Risk-Off Sentiment, Crypto Tumbles

Yen is regaining strength in Asian session today and sentiment turned risk-off again. In particular, selloff is particularly apparent in cryptocurrencies. Swiss Franc, Euro and Dollar are all ticking up slightly. On the other commodity currencies are under some pressure, with Aussie leading the way down. For the week, Yen is currently the best performer, followed by Canadian Dollar. Kiwi is the worst, followed by Euro.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

AUDCAD Wave Analysis

AUDCAD recently reversed up from the key support level 0.8970 (previous monthly low from December), intersecting with the lower daily Bollinger Band. The upward reversal from the support level 0.8970 created the daily Bullish Engulfing – which stopped the previous sharp downward impulse waves (iii) and 3. AUDCAD can...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The rally of the pair turned out to be fake as expected and the downtrend resumed from the high at 1.1480. During yesterday’s session, the support at 1.1320 was violated, but has not yet been breached. The lack of buyers around 1.1360 and their low activity around 1.1320 suggests that a new decline towards the support at 1.1280 is possible. The bears could take a break at around 1.1300 and prices could rise again above 1.1360, at which point they could start looking for better market entries or add to their shorts. The key resistance at the moment is 1.1400 and buyers can expect to find support around 1.1280. With a breach of 1.1280, a serious decline towards 1.1000 can still remain on the table. An alternative scenario is for the market to remain choppy in the coming days or at least until the Federal Reserve meeting scheduled for next week as the event could be the necessary catalyst needed to spark new huge moves.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Fades bounce off 200-SMA above 1.1300

EUR/USD consolidates the week’s first daily gains, takes offers to refresh intraday low of late. Pullback from 100-SMA, bearish MACD signals hints at further weakness. 200-SMA, two-month-old support line challenge short-term bears. Seven-week-old horizontal area adds to the upside filters. EUR/USD reverses from 100-SMA to pare the previous day’s...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Aussie Jumps on Strong Job Data, Euro Staying Weak

Australian Dollar rises broadly in Asian session today following much stronger than expected job data. Expectation for RBA tightening is increasing with calls for a hike as soon as in August. Canadian Dollar is also firm together with bullish strength in oil prices. As China’s rate cut is lifting sentiment, Yen and Dollar are turning softer. Euro is also weak in particular against other European majors.
MARKETS
dailyforex.com

EUR/USD Technical Analysis: Continues to be a Target

For the fourth day in a row, the price of the EUR/USD currency pair is moving amid a bearish correction that was launched towards the support level 1.1315. The Euro gave up the gains of the beginning of 2022 trading when it moved towards the resistance level 1.1482. As I mentioned before, the Euro will continue to be a target to sell as it tries to make gains. Europe is still suffering from the effects of the pandemic and currently has strict containment restrictions. The European Central Bank is on hold despite inflation figures and the direction of other global central banks.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1323; (P) 1.1340; (R1) 1.1361; …. Outlook in EUR/USD is unchanged and intraday bias remains neutral first. Rebound from 1.1185 is seen as corrective move. Break of 1.1284 will argue that larger down trend from 1.2348 is ready to resume. Intraday bias will be back on the downside for retesting 1.1185 low first. Also, in case of another rise, upside should be limited by 38.2% retracement of 1.2265 to 1.1185 at 1.1598 eventually.
CURRENCIES

