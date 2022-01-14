Jaylen Brown perspective

Before today’s matinee game on Martin Luther King Day, Jaylen Brown spoke to the TD Garden crowd:. “Today, we honor the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In doing so, it’s important to emphasize his life’s work and what he sacrificed his life for, his message to get across,” Brown said. “Systemic racism is real. It plagues the city of Boston as well as the rest of our society. Thank you to Dr. Martin Luther King and continue with others that have sacrificed their life and platform for the cause we all believe in. Rest assured, the fight is continued.”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO