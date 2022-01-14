ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Jaylen Brown perspective

By tdubis65
CelticsBlog
 5 days ago

Player.............. Brown.... Beal.....Lillard.... Thompson ... Mitchell. Rookie year...... 6.6........ 13.9.....19.0.......12.5.....20.5. 2nd year........... 14.5...... 17.1.....20.7.......16.6....23.8. 3rd year............ 13.0...... 18.3.....20.1.......18.4.... 24.0. 4th year............ 20.3..... 17.4.....25.1.......21.7....26.4. 5th year............ 24.7...... 23.1.....27.0.......22.1.... 25.7. 6th year............ 24.5 ...... 22.6....26.9.......22.3.... not played. Beal has more assists, Brown more rebounds. Beal is the better Free Throw shooter,...

www.celticsblog.com

Comments / 0

Related
DallasBasketball

NBA Trade Talk: Should Mavs Go ‘All-In’ on Celtics Jaylen Brown?

The Dallas Mavericks have been linked to Indiana Pacers’ Myles Turner and Atlanta Hawks’ John Collins in recent NBA trade rumors. Although both of those versatile players would improve Dallas’ big man department quite a bit, the Mavs should still be trying to aim even higher in order to pair a true co-star with Luka Doncic.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Josh Richardson emerging as the glue guy the Celtics have been sorely missing

When Josh Richardson checked into the game with 5:17 left in the third quarter Monday, the Celtics still trailed the Pelicans by four and were unable to create any separation after erasing an 18-point second-quarter deficit. By the time Richardson checked out, with 7:27 remaining in the game, they found...
NBA
NECN

Celtics' Jaylen Brown Honors Martin Luther King Jr. With Pregame Speech

Jaylen Brown delivers important message in MLK Day pregame speech originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Before the Boston Celtics took the floor Monday afternoon, Jaylen Brown put the day in necessary perspective. The Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans were among 24 teams playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day,...
NBA
CelticsBlog

Must C’s: Jaylen Brown on Martin Luther King Day

Before today’s matinee game on Martin Luther King Day, Jaylen Brown spoke to the TD Garden crowd:. “Today, we honor the life and the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In doing so, it’s important to emphasize his life’s work and what he sacrificed his life for, his message to get across,” Brown said. “Systemic racism is real. It plagues the city of Boston as well as the rest of our society. Thank you to Dr. Martin Luther King and continue with others that have sacrificed their life and platform for the cause we all believe in. Rest assured, the fight is continued.”
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luka Dončić
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Jaylen Brown
CelticsBlog

Should the Celtics shift to a “point center” system?

Robert Williams is fast becoming one of the most impactful members of the Boston Celtics rotation, not only because of his rim protection and threat as a lob target, but also due to his passing abilities. We’ve now had a large enough sample size of this current Celtics roster to understand their strengths, and more importantly, their flaws.
NBA
CelticsBlog

Celtics-Hornets halftime hot takes

According to the numbers, the Charlotte Hornets are one of the NBA’s elite offenses. They rank in the top ten in the league in points per game, three-point percentage, assists, and offensive rebounds. Simply put, Charlotte doesn’t have any actual weaknesses when it comes to putting the ball in the net.
NBA
FanSided

Boston Celtics: S.I. trades Jaylen Brown to Dallas in recent proposal

Tuesday night, it was announced that the Boston Celtics finally got the wheels moving on their 2022 trade season, as Brad Stevens and co. took part in a three-team deal that wound up landing the franchise Bol Bol and PJ Dozier from the Denver Nuggets. Now, while this transaction certainly...
NBA
NBC Sports

Jaylen Brown delivers important message in MLK Day pregame speech

Before the Boston Celtics took the floor Monday afternoon, Jaylen Brown put the day in necessary perspective. The Celtics and New Orleans Pelicans were among 24 NBA teams playing on Martin Luther King Jr. Day, which honors the life and legacy of the iconic civil rights activist. Prior to their game at TD Garden, Brown grabbed the microphone at center court to address the home crowd.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jason Tatum#Celtics
NESN

NBA Rumors: Celtics Tuning Out Jaylen Brown, Grant Williams?

Arguably the biggest problem for the Boston Celtics this season, at least from a viewing standpoint, has been their palpable apathy. That exists despite attempts from some of the vocal leaders to galvanize the group. Often this season, the Celtics have gone down early in games or blown late leads....
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Celtics Shed Salary, Acquire Bol Bol In 3-Team Trade With Nuggets And Spurs

BOSTON (CBS) — The Celtics are taking a flyer on injured center Bol Bol while also getting closer to avoiding the luxury tax. The Celtics have reportedly reached a three-team deal with the San Antonio Spurs and Denver Nuggets that will bring Bol and PJ Dozier to Boston. In the deal, which was first reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski late Tuesday night, Boston is sending Juancho Hernangomez to San Antonio while Denver is receiving Bryn Forbes from the Spurs. Hernangomez was barely playing for the Celtics, so the move is mostly to shed his nearly $7 million salary to help Boston...
NBA
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Tuesday’s Ben Simmons News

Several months into the 2021-22 NBA season, Ben Simmons remains a member of the Philadelphia 76ers and hasn’t played a single minute. According to a new report from ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne, he might not suit up at all this season. “I think the sense is, if it takes the entire season to trade him, if it takes all year for the Sixers to find a trade that’s acceptable for them, he’s prepared for that,” Shelburne said on ESPN’s NBA Today.
NBA
ESPN

Splash Brothers Curry, Thompson lead Warriors past Pistons

SAN FRANCISCO -- — Klay Thompson found his shooting stroke and Warriors fans roared at every chance. Just like the old days. Thompson had 21 points, reigning scoring champ Stephen Curry added 18 and Golden State returned from a tough trip to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-86 on Tuesday night.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy