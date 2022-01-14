ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

This Video Of A Dog Getting Caught Sneaking Food Has Had Me Laughing All Day

By Cameron // Middays
kiss951.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDog’s are simply the best. Not only are they adorable, but often times they are straight up hilarious too. This morning, I was scrolling on TikTok and I came across a video of...

kiss951.com

Comments / 0

Related
ksl.com

Have You Seen This? Baby can't stop laughing at her dog

THE HALLWAY — The year 2020 was a rough one at best. I don't need to rehash all of it. And while 2021 had some bright spots, it still wasn't the bounce back we had hoped for. We were all optimistic about 2022, but let's be honest, people. We...
PETS
Clayton News Daily

Horse Runs To Greet Her Favorite Dog Every Morning | The Dodo Odd Couples

Horse can’t wait to see her favorite dog every single morning — watch the dog get on his back legs to give her the biggest hug and kisses 😍💞. You can keep up with Orion and Destiny's adventures together on Instagram, aussieorion: https://thedo.do/orion. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/
ANIMALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#My Day
Henry County Daily Herald

Dad Brings in a Tiny Kitten to Keep His 'Clingy Cat' Company | The Dodo Cat Crazy

Guy brings home a tiny kitten and introduces him to his very clingy, anxious cat…💛. Keep up with Toulouse and Tibbs on Instagram: https://thedo.do/the_real_toulouse, https://thedo.do/the_real_tibbs. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o. Follow The Dodo:. Tweet with us on Twitter: https://thedo.do/2Jast1M. Howl with...
PETS
Kilgore News Herald

No One Wanted to be Friends with This Rescue Camel — Until a Baby Cow Came Along | The Dodo

No one wanted to be friends with Sir Camelot. He would stand in the field crying. Then a tiny calf named Benjamin Button arrived. Keep up with Benjamin Button and Sir Camelot at on Facebook: http://thedo.do/SperanzaAnimalRescue and on Instagram: http://thedo.do/speranza_rescue_pa. You can help Janine rescue more animals by supporting Speranza Animal Rescue here: http://thedo.do/donatesperanza.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pets
kiss951.com

We’re Teaching Our Dog Zoe To Speak And It’s Getting Adorable

I am a very proud first-time dog dad and as annoying as Zoe can be sometimes, 95% of the time she is so adorable. Some things she’s currently getting better at one day at a time include walking at a steady pace and not pulling, putting her toys back in her basket and of course, not terrorizing the cats. We’re also trying to get her to speak as a way of communicating when she needs to go outside. With my wife still working from home, she basically works with Zoe in-between meetings which makes me extremely jealous I don’t get to be part of adorable videos like the one below!
PETS
pawtracks.com

Video of mom cat trying to introduce her kitten to a human baby makes us go ‘Aww!’

It doesn’t matter what species they are — moms can’t resist showing off their babies to the people in life who are important to them. We’ve all seen plenty of pictures of dogs and cats with their new litters, and it’s obvious to see in each one that mom is incredibly proud of her new little additions. But one cat wanted to make sure that every single member of her family properly met her new baby, including the newest human, and the video of the interaction is just priceless.
ANIMALS
homenewshere.com

Giant Dogs Get New Baby Brother To Look After | The Dodo

German shepherd and yellow Lab looked out for each other their whole lives — now they have someone new to watch over 💜. Keep up with Kona and Nala and all their adventures on Instagram: http://thedo.do/konaandnala. Introducing Dodo swag! https://shop.thedodo.com/. Love Animals? Subscribe: http://thedo.do/2tv6Ocd. ¿Hablas español?: https://thedo.do/2BsuN4o.
PETS
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Guy Comforts The Terrified Dog He Rescued | The Dodo

He rescues this terrified dog and spends days getting her to let him pet her 🙏💕. You can help Dog Rescue Shelter Mladenovac, Serbia care for more dogs by donating to: http://thedo.do/donatemladenovac Follow them on YouTube: http://thedo.do/dogrescuesheltermladenovac. For the love of animals. Pass it on. Welcome to the discussion.
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy