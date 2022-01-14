This Video Of A Dog Getting Caught Sneaking Food Has Had Me Laughing All Day

I am a very proud first-time dog dad and as annoying as Zoe can be sometimes, 95% of the time she is so adorable. Some things she’s currently getting better at one day at a time include walking at a steady pace and not pulling, putting her toys back in her basket and of course, not terrorizing the cats. We’re also trying to get her to speak as a way of communicating when she needs to go outside. With my wife still working from home, she basically works with Zoe in-between meetings which makes me extremely jealous I don’t get to be part of adorable videos like the one below!

PETS ・ 2 DAYS AGO