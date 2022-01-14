ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Movie Villains Inform the Way We View Psychopaths

Cover picture for the articleIn movies, the killers are often mechanical and inhuman. Audiences thrill at watching killers get torched, riddled with bullets, or thrown from great heights. Pop culture consistently tells us that there are some people who are not human. They are monsters worthy of physical annihilation. American cinema features a...

Vulture

Every Movie Villain Is (Still) a Tech Bro

In retrospect, it should not have come as any kind of surprise that The Matrix Resurrections replaced Hugo Weaving’s stone-faced, black-suited Agent Smith with a sleek, sociable, no-socks corporate douchebag played by Jonathan Groff. Regardless of what one thinks about the actual recasting — I did miss Weaving’s eternal glower, myself — a new Smith makes sense not just for the new film’s world but also for our current reality. In the neo-noir-inflected first Matrix, Weaving delivered a compelling, kung-fu-powered pastiche of the emotionless, low-voiced G-man archetype, a familiar figure from the iconography of classic Hollywood. But the fourth film notably does away with the original trilogy’s brooding aesthetic. During the colorful, brightly lit early scenes in the dreamworld of this new picture — set, of course, in a revamped Matrix — Agent Smith (or just “Smith” in this case) is the obsequious business partner of Keanu Reeves’s Thomas Anderson and the head of their gaming company.
Laredo Morning Times

How ‘Spider-Man’ VFX Team Revives Old Villains for ‘No Way Home’

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” shattered the pandemic box office at the end of December, but also sent fans into the social-media orbit with the return of villains from previous Spider-Man movies including Green Goblin, Doc Ock and Sandman. Working behind the scenes to bring those villains back to life was VFX supervisor Kelly Port.
Cleveland.com

‘How I Met Your Father,’ ‘As We See It,” ‘A Hero’ & more: Best movies and TV shows streaming this week

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Here’s a look at what’s arriving in movie theaters, on TV and streaming services this week, including ‘How I Met Your Mother,” starring Hilary Duff and Kim Cattrall on Hulu, the reboot “Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock” on Apple TV+ and “As We See It,” a new series on Amazon written and produced by the creator of “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood.”
GamesRadar+

Spider-Man: No Way Home writers on how the movie links with Loki series

Spider-Man: No Way Home has shown the world just how much the Marvel multiverse has to offer. Yet, before the web-slinger swung into cinemas, Loki premiered on Disney Plus, introducing the concept of multiple variants of the same character. That series also ends with Loki, along with the female variant Sylvie, reaching the end of time and slaying He Who Remains.
The Independent

Willem Dafoe has an ‘interesting’ idea for a plotline of Joker 2

Willem Dafoe has shared an “interesting” pitch for a Joker sequel.The 66-year-old Spider-Man actor hinted at expanding his role in the Marvel and DC Universe during an interview with GQ. Sharing his thoughts about a potential “Joker imposter”, Dafoe said: “There is something interesting about, like, if there was a Joker imposter.”“So it would be possible to have not duelling Jokers, but someone that [claims] to be the Joker that isn’t the Joker.”Referring to the films tarring Joaquin Phoenix, Dafoe shared an idea of a possibly “interesting story”.“If you had Joaquin Phoenix’s Joker and then you had someone who...
IGN

Moonfall: Roland Emmerich on Creating the Movie’s Mystery Villain

One thing that was blindly obvious from a visit to the edit bay of director Roland Emmerich’s latest action epic is that Moonfall has come to play. “It’s this certain style of movie that I think we invented. There is a certain cheesiness to it, but there’s also realism, a lot of action, and then there are a lot of jokes,” he explained as he rolled out four scenes to provide a taste of what audiences can expect when the film hits theaters on February 4, 2022. “We don’t take ourselves too seriously.”
Variety

‘Scream’ Filmmakers on the Provocative Ending, [SPOILER]’s Death and the ‘Star Wars’ Cameo That Could Have Been

SPOILER WARNING: This story discusses crucial plot developments — including a major death and who is behind the murders in the movie — in the 2022 horror film “Scream,” currently playing in theaters. When the filmmakers behind the new “Scream” — directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and executive producer Chad Villella, collectively known as Radio Silence — first read the script by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, they loved how it applied this franchise’s self-aware sensibility to the state of franchise filmmaking itself. Rather than tweak the “rules” of horror films or sequels, this new “Scream” slices into fans themselves and...
