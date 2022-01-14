ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

‘We don’t just spit on a fire, we put out a fire.’ Save a Smile helps kids get free dental care

Fort Worth Star-Telegram
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSave a Smile is helping to ensure that school children...

www.star-telegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kankakee Daily Journal

Joyful Smiles offering free dental treatment for kids in need

From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Joyful Smiles Pediatric Dentistry of Bradley, 840 N. Kinzie, will hold a free dental screening event. This is by appointment only for children ages 9 months through 16 years who do not have access to routine dental care. This event is part...
BRADLEY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dental Hygiene#Dental Care#School Children#Tcc
WJON

Give Kids a Smile, Free Dental Care for Kids Event February 4 & 5

Minnesota Dental Association's annual charitable event Give Kids a Smile is coming up February 4th and 5th. Nearly 1,000 dental professionals around Minnesota will be volunteering their services the first Friday and Saturday of February for kids in need. Give Kids a Smile is the annual charitable event of the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Foundation, volunteer dentists and special sponsors. In 2020 2,173 children statewide received care from 93 hosting clinics, 233 dentists, and 1,350 total volunteers, reports MNDental.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Give Kids a Smile, Free Dental Care for Kids Event February 4 & 5

Minnesota Dental Association's annual charitable event Give Kids a Smile is coming up February 4th and 5th. Nearly 1,000 dental professionals around Minnesota will be volunteering their services the first Friday and Saturday of February for kids in need. Give Kids a Smile is the annual charitable event of the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Foundation, volunteer dentists and special sponsors. In 2020 2,173 children statewide received care from 93 hosting clinics, 233 dentists, and 1,350 total volunteers, reports MNDental.org.
MINNESOTA STATE
96.7 The River

Give Kids a Smile, Free Dental Care for Kids Event February 4 & 5

Minnesota Dental Association's annual charitable event Give Kids a Smile is coming up February 4th and 5th. Nearly 1,000 dental professionals around Minnesota will be volunteering their services the first Friday and Saturday of February for kids in need. Give Kids a Smile is the annual charitable event of the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Foundation, volunteer dentists and special sponsors. In 2020 2,173 children statewide received care from 93 hosting clinics, 233 dentists, and 1,350 total volunteers, reports MNDental.org.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy