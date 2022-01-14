‘We don’t just spit on a fire, we put out a fire.’ Save a Smile helps kids get free dental care

Minnesota Dental Association's annual charitable event Give Kids a Smile is coming up February 4th and 5th. Nearly 1,000 dental professionals around Minnesota will be volunteering their services the first Friday and Saturday of February for kids in need. Give Kids a Smile is the annual charitable event of the Minnesota Dental Association, Minnesota Dental Foundation, volunteer dentists and special sponsors. In 2020 2,173 children statewide received care from 93 hosting clinics, 233 dentists, and 1,350 total volunteers, reports MNDental.org.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO