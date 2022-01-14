The Homospatial Process in Visual Art

Ed Penniman’s still-life work will be featured at Melville Tavern in Monterey (484 Washington St., Monterey), the restaurant owned by his son, Ian Penniman, starting in mid-January. The painting above is titled “Apple Pie II.” The Capitola-based artist writes of his process: “When I see it, I know I want to paint it. Seeing beautifully is a key part of creating engaging and moving artwork. Chouinard Art School taught me as much about feeling art as making art. In the process of creating, there are many things that motivate me. Primarily, I want to share a spiritually uplifting moment with another.” At age 42, Penniman was stricken with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, known as French polio, which left him paralyzed, and he learned to paint in recovery. For more, visit edpenniman.faso.com. [AP]

