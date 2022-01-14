ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Homospatial Process in Visual Art

By Reviewed by Kaja Perina
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe homospatial process consists of actively conceiving two or more discrete entities occupying the same space. Creative metaphors in art as well as literature are produced by the homospatial process. Great sculptors and other visual artists indicate their use of a homospatial process in their art. Metaphor is a...

Here Are The 2021 Inspired By KPAC Visual Art Entries

Texas Public Radio put out the call for students in our listening area to share how classical music inspires them, and the ten finalists in the Visual Art category shared paintings, digital art, and ink drawings. In a normal year, we’d be showcasing the work in person with an audience...
VISUAL ART
Visuals 01.20.22

The piece above is titled “Ribera Point” and belongs to an all-artist group show called “Impressions” that is on display at the Carmel Art Association (Dolores Street between 5th and 6th, Carmel). To start the new year, artist members of CAA come together to make a first impression. “We know you’ll love the diverse variety of new works by each artist,” the organizers wrote. Mark Farina is a local painter with a studio at the Barnyard Shopping Village (the Mark Farina Art Studio). He moved to the Monterey Peninsula in the early 1980s. Inspired by the spectacular scenery of the area, he started painting en plein air. This became a passion and, eventually, fine art painting became his full-time vocation. [AP]
Visual arts students learn to weld sculptures for public art

Recently, University of North Georgia (UNG) student Manny Alvarez donned a welding jacket, gloves and helmet before he clamped his hands around a welding machine for the first time. "It was really exciting," the sophomore pursuing a studio art degree said. "I heard the arc of the electricity and felt...
Rydell Visual Arts Fellowships Exhibition

Four local visual artists have been selected by Community Foundation Santa Cruz County to receive Rydell Visual Arts Fellowship awards for 2022 and 2023. They are Kristiana Chan, Anna Friz, Kajahl Benes-Trapp, and Janette Gross. Each fellowship recipient receives a $20,000 award to further their artistic career. •••. Kajahl...
KIHS Visual Arts Teen of the Week—Faith Hartlove

Faith is an active member and leader in the visual arts department for Mrs. Schulte, Art Department Chair. Schulte describes her first meeting Faith while teaching remotely. “My introduction to Faith was over a Google Meet, when she was an enthusiastic student in my Fundamentals of Art class,” said Schulte. “She embraced the challenges of a virtual art studio and truly impressed me with her resourcefulness, sincere investment, and her valuable class participation.”
Visuals 01.13.21

Ed Penniman’s still-life work will be featured at Melville Tavern in Monterey (484 Washington St., Monterey), the restaurant owned by his son, Ian Penniman, starting in mid-January. The painting above is titled “Apple Pie II.” The Capitola-based artist writes of his process: “When I see it, I know I want to paint it. Seeing beautifully is a key part of creating engaging and moving artwork. Chouinard Art School taught me as much about feeling art as making art. In the process of creating, there are many things that motivate me. Primarily, I want to share a spiritually uplifting moment with another.” At age 42, Penniman was stricken with Guillain-Barré Syndrome, known as French polio, which left him paralyzed, and he learned to paint in recovery. For more, visit edpenniman.faso.com. [AP]
PSC Visual Arts debuts 2 exhibits, including instructor Paula Work’s Endowed Teaching Chair Solo Exhibition

PSC Visual Arts debuts 2 exhibits, including instructor Paula Work’s Endowed Teaching Chair Solo Exhibition. Two new art exhibitions will open at Pensacola State College on Thursday, Jan. 6, one featuring a talented art instructor and the other showcasing the work of an artist inspired by the past and present while employing a style that was first used in medieval times and which flourished during the Renaissance.
Visuals 01.06.22

Brian Spiegel is a Salinas-based photographer and web developer. His latest collection, “The Sea,” is now on display at the Pacific Grove Art Center (568 Lighthouse Ave., Pacific Grove). “‘The Sea’ is incredible,” organizers write. “It gives us life and sometimes it takes it away.” The artist added: “I like to view the Earth from the edge of the seashore through distance to the life-giving sun, as life is a delicate balance. I’ll show you the sun, the sea, clouds in the sky and the essence of its magnificence.” This and other new exhibits at PGAC will be on display until Feb. 24. For more, check out brianspiegelphoto.com. [AP]
Bold, hands-on, impatient: junior’s style of approaching visual art

Bold strokes of orange melt across a frame littered with scraps of assignments and tests. A dark abyss of blacks and blues drips down the right of the painting, framing the silhouette of a frowning girl, leaning against her desk, arms crossed. Thin threads of orange and black entangle in a mess above her head.
Visual Poetry at the Savoy

On Jan. 20, the Savoy Theater will host Norwich filmmaker Nora Jacobson for a post-screening Q & A on her new documentary “Ruth Stone and the Vast Library of the Female Mind.” Jacobson will be joined by her two collaborators, Vermont poets Chard deNiord and Bianca Stone. This lyrical documentary showcases the hard-won wisdom and irrepressible creativity that infuses Ruth Stone’s work. It is an intimate and revealing portrait of an earthy, elegant woman — a bold poet through and through.
André Leon Talley dreamed of a life 'in the pages of Vogue, where bad things never happened'

Every time we see a “fashion moment”, we use the words of André Leon Talley, from his description of Galliano’s 1994 Japonisme show. Talley, who died yesterday age 73, was a flamboyant, over-the-top figure from the fashion industry, inclined to snobbery and rather overbearing. He had a longstanding love of French culture and the cross-fertilisation of fashion, art, poetry and life. Most prominently, he worked at Condé Nast for four decades, where, as creative director and editor-at-large of Vogue, he shaped the way we understand and talk about fashion. Born in Washington in 1948, Talley was raised by his modest grandmother in segregated...
André Leon Talley: Learn about his trailblazing life in his memoir

André Leon Talley – the former Vogue editor and a vivacious, influential figure in the fashion industry – has passed away in New York at the age of 73.The news was announced by Talley’s literary agent in a statement. “Mr Talley was the larger-than-life, longtime creative director at Vogue during its rise to dominance as the world’s fashion bible,” it said.In a career that spanned five decades, Talley was determined to get to the top echelons of the fashion world – embarking on his first magazine job as an assistant to Andy Warhol at Interview before making it as the first...
Rare Photography That Takes You Into Unknown Worlds

Amongst the traditional photography that comes The Phoblographer’s way are stories that focus on rare moments. From wildlife to natural phenomena, photographers wait patiently to document scenes people don’t often see. The scenes take us into unknown worlds and allow the photographer to educate us on topics we’re not familiar with. We love these types of stories, and so do our readers. If you want to forget the mundane for a moment, check this out! Make a hot drink, get locked in to the rest of this article, and enjoy some rare photography.
Real Estate Developer Sheldon Solow’s Notoriously Private Art Collection Is Getting a Public Show

A space that hosts art from the collection of the late New York real estate developer Sheldon Solow will at long last begin welcoming the public in 2023. Located at 9 West 57th Street, it has for more than two decades been inaccessible to the public. The gallery will be revamped as part of a plan to expand one of the Manhattan building’s towers on West 58th Street this year, the New York Post reported on Monday. The mogul’s grandson, Hayden Soloviev, who currently serves as vice chairman of his family’s newly formed development and agricultural company the Soloviev Group, confirmed the news to the Post. In December...
Ousted Museum Director Gets New Perch, Artist Hossein Valamanesh Dies, and More: Morning Links for January 19, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines LEADERSHIP UPDATES. Zdenka Badovinac, who was ousted in 2020 as director of the Moderna Galerija in Ljubljana, Slovenia, by the nation’s right-wing government, has been tapped to lead the Zagreb Museum of Contemporary Art in Croatia, Artforum notes. Meanwhile, Nathalie Bondil, who was fired as director of the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts by its chairman in 2019, has reached a settlement with its board after bringing a lawsuit alleging unfair dismissal and libel, the Art Newspaper reports. The chair had accused Bondil of fostering a “toxic atmosphere,” which the museum rejected in a statement saying that, while a 2018 audit made recommendations to improve the workplace, she was “not personally the object...
The Most Visually Stunning Shakespeare Adaptations

The English playwright William Shakespeare made plays out of poetry during the Elizabethan era so it’s no wonder his works are frequently adapted into films. All aspects of the production design can unite to create an overall pleasing experience for the eye the way the words are for the ear. With The Tragedy of Macbeth about to make its streaming debut on Apple Plus, here are the most visually stunning Shakespeare adaptations that create unforgettable images.
Visual Displays In Space Station Culture

The International Space Station Archaeological Project is the first archaeological study of a human habitat in space. Because of the prohibitive cost of travelling to space, archaeologists have had to think of creative ways to investigate the material culture of the space station. One method is to analyze the thousands of photographs taken of the space station's interior.
Online Course: Graphic Design & Art Direction by Linus Lohoff for Creative Visual Branding

Learn step by step the essentials of graphic design and art direction to create eye-catching brand identities. Do you want to know how to design a visual identity and build a professional brand book using key art direction and graphic design techniques? If so, this premium online course by Art Director, Designer, and Photographer Linus Lohoff might be perfect for you. The mainly recommended software for this course includes Adobe Illustrator, Adobe InDesign, and Adobe Photoshop. In 16 lessons, you can learn everything you need to know from conception and sketching logos to complete brand visuals or how you create a brand book.
NAAC ARTS PROGRAM BEGINS MENTORING PROCESS

The Network for Arts Administrators of Color announced in December who would make up its new slate of “ten regional BIPOC business and cultural leaders who will serve as sponsors and mentors to the group’s 2021 class of rising regional arts administrators.” Now, the mid level arts administrators have begun meeting with the executive level business leaders in preparation for a packed program in the spring. The mentoring program aims to build interactions between the administrators and executives through one-on-one meetings, career counseling, workshops, discussions, and networking events, all in the hopes of advancing equity and diversity within the Boston arts world. ArtsBoston Director of Programs Ola Akinwumi described where participants are at in the program and what they are expecting in the spring.
