Seeking Wisdom: A Book Review

By Reviewed by Ekua Hagan
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJulia Cameron's book "Seeking Wisdom" offers a spiritual path to creative connection. When creatives decide to "take something down" rather than "think something up," creativity flows. Cameron teachers prayer as a path to creativity, but suggests that one first rethink their "God concept." Julia Cameron, the best-selling author of...

