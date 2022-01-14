ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A preview of the GRAMMYs

By Olivia Zimberoff
 6 days ago

Happy New Year everyone! It is now 2022, or as so many people have pointed out, it is “2020 two.” I am not sure if that’s funny or depressing, but I know I don’t want 2020 on repeat, so get vaccinated and wear a mask. In December, a new COVID-19 variant,...

wfxb.com

Grammy Awards Postponed

The Grammy Awards have been postponed until further notice. It’s due to the ongoing Covid-19 surge. The Recording Academy and CBS announced in a joint statement that there were too many risks to hold the 64th Grammy Awards as planned later this month. The show was also postponed last year until March. Some of the top nominees for awards this year include Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R., each with eight nominations while Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo received seven each.
ENTERTAINMENT
wkml.com

2022 Grammys Postponed Due To Omicron Variant Risks

In a joint statement from the Recording Academy and CBS released yesterday (January 5), this year’s Grammy Awards Show has been postponed due to health concerns. The following statement was issued:. “After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Highsnobiety

The Grammys Are Postponed But Does Anyone Really Care?

In a not-so-shocking turn of events, the Grammy Awards have been "postponed indefinitely" over COVID concerns. The new date for the ceremony, originally scheduled to take place on January 31, will be announced "soon," according to an official statement from the Recording Academy. After careful consideration and analysis with city...
MUSIC
Las Vegas Sun

Grammys coming to Las Vegas in April

The Grammys are coming to the Las Vegas Strip. The 64th version of the show, which honors achievement in the music industry, will be April 3 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, the Recording Academy announced today. It will be televised by CBS. The show was originally scheduled for Jan....
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deseret News

Grammys postponed for second year in a row

The 2022 Grammys were supposed to be held at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Jan. 31, but the omicron variant surge has changed those plans. In a statement, the Recording Academy and CBS, which airs the Grammys, said, “The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks.” The spokesperson added that a future date will be announced soon.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dayton.com

Grammys postponed due to COVID concerns

Dave Chappelle has to wait a little longer to find out if he’ll add a fourth Grammy to his mantle. Due to the recent COVID surge, the 64th annual Grammy Awards, originally scheduled for Jan. 31 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, has been postponed. A new date has yet to be announced.
DAYTON, OH
metalinjection

GRAMMY Award Ceremony Rescheduled For April

The 2022 Grammy Awards have been rescheduled to take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3. The awards were originally scheduled for January 31 in Los Angeles, CA, but were postponed due to the abundant caseload caused by the Omicron variant. "I'm so pleased...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Connecticut Post

Who Might Be Performing at the Grammy Awards?

Now that we know the what, the when and the where of the 2022 Grammy Awards, the next question is the most fun: who? Who might be gracing the glamorous Grammy stage on the night of April 3?. While many in the industry seem to believe that holding the big...
ENTERTAINMENT
hometownnewsvolusia.com

Grammy Award-winning vocalist at Peabody

Multiple Grammy Award winner Michael Bolton will perform at 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, at Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Blvd., Daytona Beach. Mr. Bolton is a singer, songwriter and humanitarian, who has sold more than 65 million records globally and continues to tour the world. Celebrating 50 years of contributions...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
The Independent

Cooking with Paris: Netflix viewers furious after star’s show is cancelled

Netflix has decided to cancel Paris Hilton’s culinary TV show Cooking with Paris after just one season.On Monday (17 January), Deadline reported that the streamer had opted out of renewing the six-episode series after it premiered in August last year. Cooking with Paris chronicles the hotel heiress as she whips up a storm in her kitchen, while wielding diamond-encrusted utensils and wearing red carpet-ready outfits. Kim Kardashian, Saweetie and Demi Lovato were among the celebrity guests that stopped by Hilton’s chaotic kitchen in season one. In his two-star review forThe Independent, Ed Cumming wrote: “For Cooking with Paris...
TV SERIES
celebritypage.com

Grammys Postponed "Indefinitely," Sundance To Go Remote

After days of waiting in anticipation, the Recording Academy announced yesterday that they will be postponing the 2022 Grammy Awards "indefinitely". Unlike the precedent set in 2021--when the ceremony was moved from the end of January to mid March--this year's awards do not yet have a set replacement date. Due to rising Omicron cases, institutions claim this is the best course of action, but it is not without disappointment from fans and artists alike.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Mick Fleetwood Teams With Fox for Musical Drama ‘13 Songs’

Mick Fleetwood is teaming with Fox for a musical drama called 13 Songs. The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer will serve as an executive producer and contribute creative ideas and music for the drama, which has received a script order at the broadcast network. From writers Will Reiser (50/50) and Jonathan Prince (Four Weddings and a Funeral), 13 Songs revolves around rock legend Jasper Jones, who with his band, The Grift, once made music that spoke to a generation of Americans. Decades later, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, Jasper is given only a few months...
CELEBRITIES
lawrentian.com

Movies, Movies, Movies

Licorice Pizza, 2022, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson — 2.5/5 Stars. Paul Thomas Anderson’s latest movie, the lighthearted, slice-of-life 1970s romance Licorice Pizza, was on track to be one of the best films of the year. Anderson’s past work has established him as a household auteur in the industry, breaking onto the scene with Boogie Nights in 1997 and since wowing critics and audience alike with modern classics like There Will Be Blood and The Master. Trailers for Licorice Pizza excited moviegoers, teasing audiences with nostalgia and youthful awkwardness, set to David Bowie’s “Life on Mars.” In the weeks leading up to the Christmas Day release date, though, contention broke out over the film’s contents. When the film began screening in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles prior to its national release date, accusations of glorifying pedophilia, regarding the age gap between the two lead characters, emerged. Many defended this age gap, claiming that the depiction of the relationship did not equate to endorsement, and deflecting other criticisms as lacking in media literacy. It would seem, though, that the defenders of the distractingly large age gap relationship at the center of the film’s story have been blinded by their biases and their love for Anderson as a director. Not only does the film actively endorse the relationship, it seems to actively combat criticisms of it, frequently acknowledging the difference in maturity levels but proceeding with confidence all the same. It’s truly a shame, as breakout stars Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman are electric in their roles, and the film has some truly visually beautiful and funny moments, but the story is dragged down by its dated understanding of romance and power dynamics. The complete plot is spoiled in this review.
MOVIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Slim 400 Laid To Rest, YG & Mozzy Spotted At Funeral

Born Vincent Cohan, California rapper and frequent YG collaborator Slim 400 was laid to rest on Tuesday, January 18. After surviving being shot 9 times in 2018, he was murdered in December of 2021, adding to the long list of artists whose lives were cut short by gunfire. Born June 21, 1987, Slim 400 was 33 years old when his life was taken. The BompTTon rapper's memorial service was attended by family and affiliates, some of which include the previously mentioned YG, another California native.
CELEBRITIES
FOXBusiness

What is Tina Turner's net worth?

Tina Turner is one of the best-selling recording artists of all times. Turner launched her career in 1960 with the release of "A Fool in Love." The song hit No. 2 on the Hot R&B Sides chart and No. 27 on the Billboard Hot 100. Besides singing, Turner also has...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Matt James Teases Moving In With ‘Best Friend’ Rachael Kirkconnell: ‘We Live In The Moment’

Matt James is clearly smitten with Rachael Kirkconnell! The ‘Bachelor’ star gushed over his girlfriend while on the HollywoodLife Podcast!. We love, love! Matt James and Rachael Kirkconnell have endured their share of ups and the downs, but the Bachelor Nation couple has risen above it all to make their relationship work. Just around what will be the couple’s one year anniversary, Matt James took the time to gush over Rachael while visiting the HollywoodLife Podcast. “We just like to live in the moment. We don’t let other people’s expectations of our relationship determine how we act and what we do and what we post and it’s been healthy for us,” he explained. “We spend so much time together. That’s really the key to getting to know somebody… listening. And when you’re with somebody, as often as we are, you get to learn so much about them, that it only strengthens the relationship.”
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Hollywood Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley: ‘A Beacon of Grace and Aspiration’

The world of fashion and entertainment is paying tribute to André Leon Talley. The former editor-at-large of U.S. Vogue died on Tuesday at the age of 73. Talley’s career in fashion journalism spanned six decades. He worked at Andy Warhol’s Interview Magazine and Women’s Wear Daily, but became an iconic force at Vogue where he was creative director from 1988 to 1995 before becoming the magazine’s editor-at-large. Octavia Spencer mourned the loss of Talley, writing “My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.” I am sad to hear of Andre Leon Talley’s passing. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones. —...
CELEBRITIES

