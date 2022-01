After making waves with the biggest IPO of 2021, electric bikes could be next on the agenda for Amazon-backed electric automaker Rivian. As eagle-eyed observers at Rivian Forums pointed out earlier this week, the Irvine-based company has filed a new trademark covering bicycles, electric bicycles and an array of related parts and components. The trademark application could indicate that Rivian is plotting a foray into the e-bike space; such a move would diversify its offerings with a product that would be cheaper to produce and purchase than the company’s SUVs and pickup trucks.

BICYCLES ・ 7 DAYS AGO