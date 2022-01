Mountain Home Air Force Base’s time pumping drinking water out of the ground will soon be coming to an end. In the next three and a half years, the military installation is working with the Idaho Water Resources Board to bring online a new project to pipe water up from the Snake River into a new water treatment facility for the base. This will end the Air Force and its 4,800 people who work on the base’s dependence on the deteriorating Elmore County aquifer.

8 DAYS AGO