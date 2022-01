“It is just like a cycle: designers are inspired by the works of artists, I find their references and take them back to the canvas.”. 2021 was the year of fashion houses capitalizing on color: “Bottega Green,” which HYPEBEAST called the “de facto color of the year,” appeared beyond just Daniel Lee‘s work, while others took note to champion their heritage colors. It comes as no surprise that this has gone on to inspire other creatives, such as the Ukrainian abstract artist Vladislav Melnyk, whose latest series draws from iconic colors from the years gone by.

