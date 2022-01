MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia blew it. It may be harsh to say that they were “supposed” to win against the No. 5 team in the country, but they were. Before tipoff in Morgantown, on Tuesday night, WVU had everything on their side. Baylor was limping, literally and figuratively, into the WVU Coliseum. The Bears were coming off their second-consecutive loss over the past week, which was the first time since 2019 that Scott Drew’s team did so. Baylor was also missing leading scorer James Akinjo and freshman Jeremy Sochan due to injuries. West Virginia came into Tuesday’s game with a perfect 10-0 record at home this season. I don’t care if it’s a national champion contender in Baylor, or Arkansas Pine Bluff, West Virginia should’ve won. Baylor was vulnerable for a win.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO