ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Brian Cox On Why He Wasn't In Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Harry Potter

By Eddie Makuch
Gamespot
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSuccession star and McDonald's spokesperson Brian Cox has a new memoir coming out, and it's filled with juicy details on some of the roles the Scottish actor didn't land over his lengthy career, including parts in Game of Thrones, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Harry Potter. An excerpt from the memoir...

www.gamespot.com

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Brian Cox Calls Johnny Depp ‘Overblown,’ Says He Turned Down ‘Pirates’ and ‘Game of Thrones’

“Succession” star Brian Cox’s long-awaited memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” is finally hitting shelves on January 18, and if the latest excerpt in Esquire is any indication, this will be a juicy tome. While fans were already treated to pieces of Cox’s brutally honest book back in the fall, a new selection reveals even more Hollywood screed — and why he turned down high-profile projects like “Game of Thrones” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” film series. (Via Variety.) “I’m often asked if I was offered a role in ‘Game of Thrones’ — reason being that every other bugger...
MOVIES
Vulture

Is Brian Cox Allowed to Be Saying All This?

Scottish actor Brian Cox, 75, is on the cover of a digital British GQ spinoff called GQ Hype. This rules because in the cast of Succession, Cox is surrounded by hypebeasts. Nicholas Braun is certainly a hypebeast. Jeremy Strong portrays one as Kendall. But no one goes full fucking beast to the press like Cox, who can be disarmingly candid. In the Hype interview, Cox says straight-up there will be only one or two more seasons of Succession after this one, “and then I think we’re done.” This isn’t the first time Succession’s five-season ceiling has been invoked, but it was a confirmation, and he said it so casually and assuredly. Plus it reminded us of our favorite Succession C-plot: Brian Cox just sort of running his mouth to the press. The season three premiere came and went, and Cox is still running his mouth. So, we’ll keep updating this post. Below, some highs and lows for Brian Cox’s PR team.
CELEBRITIES
TVLine

'Weird Al' Yankovic Biopic Starring Daniel Radcliffe Ordered at Roku

Daniel Radcliffe is headed to Amish Paradise. Roku announced Tuesday that the Harry Potter star will play five-time Grammy winner “Weird Al” Yankovic in a newly commissioned streaming biopic. Written by Yankovic and Funny or Die’s Eric Appel, WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story will explore “every facet of Yankovic’s life, from his meteoric rise to fame with early hits like ‘Eat It’ and ‘Like a Surgeon’ to his torrid celebrity love affairs and famously depraved lifestyle,” according the official logline. The film promises to take audiences on “a truly unbelievable journey through Yankovic’s life and career, from gifted child prodigy...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Mark Addy
Person
Gore Verbinski
Person
Jonathan Pryce
Person
Johnny Depp
uticaphoenix.net

Brian Cox Turned Down ‘Game of Thrones’ Over Pay, Rejected

Brian Cox already has one hit HBO drama series under his belt with “Succession,” but he could’ve had an even bigger one had he accepted an offer to star in “Game of Thrones.” As revealed in his new memoir “Putting the Rabbit in the Hat” (via GQ), Cox turned down the role of King Robert Baratheon on the first season of the HBO fantasy series. Fellow U.K. actor Mark Addy was cast in the role.
TV SERIES
Cosmopolitan

Harry Potter reunion: Why fans think Rupert Grint wasn't there in person

The Harry Potter reunion special hit screens earlier this month and, as expected, it was the perfect nostalgic trip down memory lane. Since the show aired, fans have been busy spotting all the tiny details you probably missed from the Return to Hogwarts reunion, including a couple of awkward mistakes. First, there was the bizarre mixup between Emma Watson and Emma Roberts, which Watson has since responded to. Following that, fans spotted a second cringeworthy error involving Fred and George actors James and Oliver Phelps, and the cast chipped in on the conversation once again.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Succession Star Calls Johnny Depp 'Overrated' While Talking Role He Could Have Taken In Pirates Of The Caribbean

Veteran character actor Brian Cox appears to be the kind of man who doesn’t mince words. Which should make his upcoming memoir, Putting the Rabbit in the Hat, an enjoyable read. As excerpts from the book begin to make the rounds ahead of its publication, we are starting to learn about coveted roles Cox turned down over the course of his Hollywood career, and one of them would have put him opposite the “so overrated” Johnny Depp in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.
MOVIES
IGN

Peter Dinklage Says House Of the Dragon Shouldn't 'Recreate Game Of Thrones'

Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage hopes that HBO's upcoming prequel spinoff doesn't just milk the iconic original series for all its worth. In a new interview with Independent, Dinklage offered up some advice for the Targaryen-focused series, House of the Dragon, saying, "I think the trick is not to try to recreate Game of Thrones."
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Game Of Thrones#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Film Star#Mcdonald#Scottish#Baratheon
The Staten Island Advance

Watch Friends, Game of Thrones and Harry Potter’s 20th Reunion Special: HBO Max is having a 20% off sale

Movie lovers will like this: HBO Max is offering new subscribers a 20% off deal now through Jan. 25, 2022. Catch all your favorite shows like the Harry Potter 20th Reunion Special (and full 8-movie set collection), Euphoria (Season 2 out now), The Peacemaker (releasing 1/13), Game of Thrones, Succession, Friends, And Just Like That and Insecure and so much more.
TV & VIDEOS
Digital Courier

Brian Cox recalls missing out on Harry Potter role

Brian Cox could have played Mad-Eye Moody in the 'Harry Potter' franchise. The 75-year-old actor has addressed speculation he was in line for a role in the magical movie series, and he joked there was a "burning cross" keeping him out of the cast. Thank you for reading!. Please log...
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Brian Cox says he turned down a Game of Thrones role because it paid too little

Brian Cox almost ruled the Seven Kingdoms and the Waystar Royco empire. A new excerpt from the Succession star's upcoming memoir Putting the Rabbit in the Hat reveals that he turned down a role on Game of Thrones because "the money was not all that great." In the passage, published by GQ, Cox explains his rationale for passing on the blockbuster HBO series in a tone that suggests he harbors no regrets about the decision.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
digitalspy.com

Succession star reveals why they turned down Game of Thrones role

Succession star Brian Cox has explained why he rejected the opportunity to play Robert Baratheon in Game of Thrones. Regaling readers with tales from across his acclaimed career – including credits in Troy, the '80s movie Manhunter and Zodiac, to name just a few – Cox's autobiography Putting the Rabbit in the Hat features a section on this very subject.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy