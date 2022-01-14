ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'In From the Cold' Trailer Reveals Adam Glass' Netflix Spy Thriller Series

By Margarida Bastos
Collider
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Netflix Original spy thriller series is hitting the streaming platform later this month. In From the Cold is a female-led show which has recently gotten a new official trailer that showcases lead actress Margarita Levieva kicking butt and having a physical transformation. Announced back in January 2020...

collider.com

