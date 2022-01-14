M-46 in Saginaw reopens after debris in road

(CNN) — Senate Democrats suffered a major defeat Wednesday evening in their efforts to pass voting rights legislation -- a key issue for the party, which is under pressure to take action ahead of the midterm elections just months away. An attempt by Democrats to change filibuster rules in...
Russian troops arrived in Belarus for war games, raising concerns in the U.S. that Ukraine's neighbor may help Russian President Vladimir Putin attack. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia could attack with "very short notice." Margaret Brennan reports.
Washington — The Supreme Court on Wednesday spurned a request from former President Donald Trump to block the release of documents from the Trump White House to the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. The order from the high court clears the way...
BERLIN (AP) — A long-awaited report on sexual abuse in Germany’s Munich diocese on Thursday faulted retired Pope Benedict XVI’s handling of four cases when he was archbishop in the 1970s and 1980s. The law firm that drew up the report said that Benedict strongly denies any wrongdoing.
New York (CNN) — New York Attorney General Letitia James laid out new, specific details about what her office believes to be "misleading or fraudulent" financial statements from former President Donald Trump's business empire in a late-night court filing on Tuesday. The new filing seeks to compel the testimony...
The Biden administration is planning to give out 400 million free N95 masks to Americans in the coming weeks, supplied from the country's strategic stockpile as the nation is facing a record surge in COVID-19 cases fueled by the Omicron variant. The free masks will be made available to the...
Supreme Court Justices Neil Gorsuch and Sonia Sotomayor denied Wednesday that there have been tensions between them over the issue of wearing masks while seated on the courtroom bench during oral arguments. "Reporting that Justice Sotomayor asked Justice Gorsuch to wear a mask surprised us," they said in a rare...
(CNN) — President Joe Biden laid out his vision for the next chapter of his presidency during a nearly two-hour-long White House news conference on Wednesday, saying he's prepared to make changes as he faces crises at home and abroad. As he heads into year two in the Oval...
