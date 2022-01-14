ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s Largest Cast Iron Skillet Rolls Down Highway to Lodge Museum: VIDEO

By Kati Michelle
 5 days ago
You can go ahead and add another roadside attraction to your future road trip plans in Tennessee. Joining the world’s largest collection of teacups and the world’s largest Rubik’s cube, the world’s largest cast iron skillet now calls the “Volunteer State” its home. And much love to all the grandmas out there, but this ain’t your grandma’s skillet.

Video taken from part of its journey shows the mega kitchenware cruising down I-59 yesterday. It wasn’t exactly a covert operation, either. In total, the beast spans 18 feet across and weighs over 14,000 pounds as per WZTV.

Feast your eyes on that beauty and tell me you’re not dreaming of some cowboy cooking:

The Lodge Cast Iron brand has been around since the 1800s. For over 120 years, they’ve been producing top-shelf quality cookware and accessories. They even operate two family-owned foundries from their home in South Pittsburg, Tennessee. Their Lodge Cast Iron Museum, where the world’s largest cast iron skillet will be displayed, is currently expected to open in the summer of 2022.

The CEO Offers His Statement Regarding the Future Home of the World’s Largest Cast Iron Skillet and Twitter Reacts

The CEO and President of Lodge Cast Iron gave this statement regarding the matter:

“In 2021, we celebrated 125 years of Lodge Cast Iron, and as we look ahead to 2022 and the next 125 years, we’re thrilled to be bringing the Lodge Cast Iron Museum to South Pittsburg. Covering everything from the history of cast iron to how it’s used today, the museum is an exciting opportunity to celebrate our community and share Lodge with the world through this unmatched experience.”

While the overall reaction from the public has been one of awe and appreciation, the unique attraction also brought out its fair share of jokesters in the comment section. One Twitter user even joked about committing the cardinal cast iron sin. Here’s what they wrote:

“i’m going to wash the world’s largest cast iron skillet with soap and put it in the dishwasher”

Outsider’s Cowboy Cooking Expert

Jim Casey is an outdoorsman who takes the helm at Outsider when it comes to cowboy cooking. The recipes he’s perfected over the years traditionally involve open fire and some kind of cast iron device, whether it be a dutch oven or skillet.

