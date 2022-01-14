SS. Peter and Paul

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The congregation of a Colleyville synagogue gathered for the first time Monday night, Jan. 17 since a rabbi and three members were taken hostage during an 11-hour drama. The service happened at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake which offered to host the event for Congregation Beth Israel. The Jewish community is known for its strong resolve and it was on display Monday night. Just two days after a worship service in a nearby synagogue turned into a life or death ordeal, its members came together to worship with only passing references to traumatic events on Saturday. Among those...

