SS. Peter and Paul

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday returned to its annual, in-person tradition of honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
The civil rights leader’s message still resonated on what would’ve been his 93rd birthday, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported.
Legendary Nona Hendryx sang a refrain that has sustained generations, summoning hope that was integral to Dr. King’s legacy.
“Take it from me, some day we’ll all be free,” Hendryx sang.
“I really was looking for an opportunity to share with my children that inspiration that’s so important, in terms of where we are today in this...
