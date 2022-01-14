ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SS. Peter and Paul

 5 days ago

The Holy Sacrifice of the Mass is offered on the Lord’s Day at SS. Peter and Paul Parish by Father Christopher M. Zelonis, assisted by Deacon Joseph C. Wilhelm Jr., on Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 7:45 a.m. and 10 a.m. Daily Masses are on Mondays,...

Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ was not a real person, he was just a mythical character, said 40% of people in a church survey.

Humans have a weird habit of preaching to people who are greater than them. The same thing happened with one of the most important person of human history 'Jesus Christ.'. Recently, the England church held a survey of more than 4,000 people in which the church found forty percent of people believe that Jesus Christ was not a real person. The survey found that a quarter of people aged between 18 to 34 believed Jesus Christ was a mythical or fictional character.
Person
Jesus
CBS DFW

Colleyville’s Congregation Beth Israel Gathers For Special Service In Response To Saturday’s Hostage Situation

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The congregation of a Colleyville synagogue gathered for the first time Monday night, Jan. 17 since a rabbi and three members were taken hostage during an 11-hour drama. The service happened at White’s Chapel United Methodist Church in Southlake which offered to host the event for Congregation Beth Israel. The Jewish community is known for its strong resolve and it was on display Monday night. Just two days after a worship service in a nearby synagogue turned into a life or death ordeal, its members came together to worship with only passing references to traumatic events on Saturday. Among those...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
CBS New York

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrated At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The Brooklyn Academy of Music on Monday returned to its annual, in-person tradition of honoring the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The civil rights leader’s message still resonated on what would’ve been his 93rd birthday, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported. Legendary Nona Hendryx sang a refrain that has sustained generations, summoning hope that was integral to Dr. King’s legacy. “Take it from me, some day we’ll all be free,” Hendryx sang. “I really was looking for an opportunity to share with my children that inspiration that’s so important, in terms of where we are today in this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Times News

Melber-50th Anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. Harry Melber of Jim Thorpe are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Jan. 15, 1972, by the late Rev. William Liefield in St. John’s Lutheran Church in Jim Thorpe. Mrs. Melber is the former Shelley Williams, daughter of the late Bernice and Milton...
JIM THORPE, PA
Times News

Allen Township: Church updates masking policy

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1335 Old Carriage Road, Kreidersville, is now requiring all who enter the church to wear a mask. The policy has been put in place due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases. The church will also be livestreaming services. ***. Lappawinzo Fish and Game Association will...
NORTHAMPTON, PA
Times News

District News: Benefit planned for NASD family devastated by fire

Point Phillips Hotel, 943 Point Phillips Road, Bath, will be holding a special fundraising event 4-8 p.m. Jan. 24 to help raise funds for a family from Moore Elementary School who recently lost everything and their home in a fire. Fifty percent of every food bill will be going directly to the family affected.
Itemlive.com

Finding Mary: The hunt begins

The Item today begins publishing a 10-part series by St. Mary’s High School Class of 1972 member Steve Matthews, titled “Finding Mary.” A persistent request by his daughter to try The post Finding Mary: The hunt begins appeared first on Itemlive.
LYNN, MA

