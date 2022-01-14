ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Rice, rice, birthday and Labuschagne sees funny side – Friday’s sporting social

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V0uu4_0dlzUVmf00
Sport

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 14.

Football

Declan Rice celebrated his birthday

[xdelx]

Granit Xhaka was grateful to his team-mates after his Anfield dismissal.

Jamie Vardy was in the gym.

[xdelx]

Steven Gerrard has no thoughts about taking on the new recruit.

Gary Lineker is a Ricky Gervais fan.

Charlie Austin was celebrating.

Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne saw the funny side after getting in a tangle in Hobart!

The Barmy Army loved it.

Milestone cap for Sam Billings.

Another wildlife day for Kevin Pietersen.

Disappointment for Virat Kohli.

Boxing

Tyson Fury was not happy with Derek Chisora.

Tennis

It’s a dog’s life for Johanna Konta.

Golf

At 51, former US Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk was proving that age is just a number.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

England Women lose Ashes opener as Tahlia McGrath stars for Australia

Tahlia McGrath starred with bat and ball for Australia as Meg Lanning’s side chased down 170 to storm to a nine-wicket victory in the first Twenty20 of the Women’s Ashes. The 26-year-old had only played three T20 internationals before being selected ahead of Australian talisman Ellyse Perry in the starting line-up in Adelaide and showed her prowess, hitting an unbeaten 91.
WORLD
The Independent

Andy Murray and Naomi Osaka trade compliments – Wednesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 19.TennisAndy Murray served Naomi Osaka a compliment. And she returned it.Anyone put their heart on their sleeve and fight harder than @andy_murray ? 🥺🙏🏾🔥 https://t.co/c6G2SA2Ycx— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Osaka was feeling arty.Lol omg 😂💀 https://t.co/SeYxBn0avu— NaomiOsaka大坂なおみ (@naomiosaka) January 19, 2022Serena had a battle on her hands.[xdelx]Denis Shapovalov struggled with a banana!Sometimes the struggle is real 😅 Sorry, @denis_shapo 🍌#AusOpen • #AO2022• #AOTennis pic.twitter.com/NYtCJkQYss— #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 19, 2022Madison...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Pietersen
Person
Jamie Vardy
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Virat Kohli
Person
Tyson Fury
Person
Granit Xhaka
Person
Declan Rice
Person
Ricky Gervais
Person
Gary Lineker
Person
Charlie Austin
Person
Sam Billings
The Independent

Was Andy Murray booed? Confusion over crowd reaction at Australian Open

Sir Andy Murray got off to a winning start at the Australian Open in Melbourne on Tuesday when he beat Georgian 21st seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in a tense five-set match at the John Cain Arena.The Scot, 34, eventually saw off his opponent 6-1, 3-6, 6-4, 6-7, 6-4, having coasted early on before finding things tougher as the momentum swung back towards Basilashvili.But during his post-match interview, an exhausted Murray appeared to be booed by fans in the stadium, after apparent jeers erupted during a question about the current state of his game.“That’s painful stuff there. Those guys…” he responded,...
SPORTS
The Independent

Australia and the Barmy Army bond over Sweet Caroline – Monday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 17.CricketAustralia and the Barmy Army bonded over Sweet Caroline View this post on Instagram A post shared by Steve Smith (@steve_smith49)Sophie Ecclestone’s Ashes preparations are going well!7️⃣-1️⃣4️⃣ 🔥 @Sophecc19 was in fine form with the ball in yesterday's intra-squad game! pic.twitter.com/w2AvZpHUZZ— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 17, 2022All seven of @Sophecc19's...
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Football#The Barmy Army
The Independent

Eoin Morgan believes Test cricket ‘has always been the priority’ in England

Eoin Morgan believes it is “laughable” that The Hundred is being blamed for England’s Ashes humiliation as he insisted Test cricket “has always been the priority”.A 4-0 defeat in Australia has prompted much soul-searching and England Test captain Joe Root reasoned that anyone coming into the set-up is doing so “in spite of county cricket, not because of county cricket”.First-class cricket in the country has been increasingly pushed out into the margins of the season in recent years while the inaugural edition of the England and Wales Cricket’s 100-ball event in 2021 was held in July and August.While Root has...
SPORTS
newschain

ECB warns no ‘silver bullet’ can fix red-ball cricket as 2022 fixtures released

England and Joe Root were warned there is “no silver bullet” to remedy the various complaints about first-class cricket that have arisen following a dismal Ashes campaign. An uncomfortable spotlight has shone on the LV= Insurance County Championship after a 4-0 thrashing Down Under with Test captain Root and England and Wales Cricket Board chief executive Tom Harrison calling for a red-ball “reset”.
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
112K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy