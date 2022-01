Just a month after the first Android 12L beta, Beta 2 has arrived and it brings with it some fairly minor but by no means insignificant new changes for our favorite mobile OS. For anyone wanting to risk the stability of their smartphone, then the Android 12L Beta phase sure is a way to do so. However, we simply do not recommend that you sideload or enrol this particular beta unless you are happy to deal with issues, UI bugs and unexpected problems. Unlike the Android 12 Beta phase, 12L is set to be more incremental and lacking in “major” overhauls.

CELL PHONES ・ 7 DAYS AGO