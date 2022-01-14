Microsoft Launcher beta adds Start banner in continued revamp of News feed

Back in October, we learned that Microsoft was busy working on a redesigned, revamped Notepad for Windows 11. And a month ago, the company publicly announced its arrival, although at the time it only became available to Windows 11 insiders in the Dev channel only. Today Microsoft has announced that it will also be rolling out to Insiders in the Beta channel, so for now still not general release for a dark mode on Windows 11.

