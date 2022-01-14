Microsoft Launcher beta adds Start banner in continued revamp of News feed

Unified threat detection across cloud and containers helps teams identify and respond to threats faster. Sysdig, Inc. announced cloud security for Microsoft Azure Cloud with configuration risk management and threat detection that is built on Sysdig’s runtime security technology. The Sysdig platform brings new continuous cloud security and compliance controls for Microsoft Azure together with existing vulnerability management, compliance, and threat detection for containers and Kubernetes. This new offering enables organizations to automatically discover assets with configuration drift or suspicious activity and flag cloud misconfigurations and compliance violations. Sysdig already provides cloud security for Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and with the addition of Azure, teams have a true multi-cloud solution.
