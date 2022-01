The Cincinnati Bengals won a playoff game for the first time in 31 years and they’ll now take part in the AFC Divisional Round for the first time since Jan. 13, 1991. It’s been a long time coming for this team and the fan base and they definitely have what it takes to win this game and get to the AFC title game for the first time since Jan. 8, 1989.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO